VIDEO: First Look At ALL AMERICAN BOYS at the Capri Theater

Take a first look at the Twin Cities premiere of ALL AMERICAN BOYS with Stages Theatre Company and the Capri Theater, on stage April 29 - May 22, 2022 with the trailer below!

The show is by Jody Drezner Alperin and Vicky Finney Crouch and is based on the book by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely. It is directed by Theo Langason and Cody R. Braudt.

The lives of two high-school boys, one black and one white, powerfully intersect after a violent act of racially motivated police brutality. Unfolding through the boys' alternating perspectives, the story follows their journey as they grapple with the devastating impact of racism as it reverberates through their families, school and town. Stages Theatre Company and Capri Theater are proud to bring this important play, based on the award-winning book by Brendan Kiely and National Book Award winner and Ambassador of Children's Literature, Jason Reynolds, to Twin Cities audiences.

TICKETS: https://www.stagestheatre.org/all-american-boys/

The cast of ALL AMERICAN BOYS: Calli Argent (JILL), John Clifton (DWYER), Peter Colburn (COACH & CLERK), Jaden Corniea (QUINN), Edric Duffy (ENGLISH JONES), Joh Easley (BERRY), Becca Hart (MS.

TRACY & KATIE LANSING), Grant Hudson (SHANNON PUSHCART), Miles Johnson (RASHAD), Jamila Joiner (MOM), Kim Kivens (MA), Luca La Hoz Calassara (CARLOS), Apollonia Leider (WILL), Jack Mintz (GUZZO), Danté Pirtle (DAD), Livv Rankin (CHORUS), Roy Richardson (SPOONY), Charles Rush-Reese (CHORUS), Daija Scott (CHORUS), Michael Venske (PAUL), Jeanette Warner (MRS FITZGERALD).

The creative team of ALL AMERICAN BOYS: Sandy Boren-Barrett (STC Artistic Director), James Scott (Director-Capri), Kevin West (General Manager & Artistic Associate-Capri), Theo Langason (Director) Cody R. Braudt (Director), Maje Adams (Composer & Sound Designer), Samantha Fromm Haddow (Costume & Make-Up Designer), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Christa Ludwig (Resident Costume Designer), Grant E. Merges (Lighting Designer), Peter Morrow (Composer & Sound Designer), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Laura Wilhelm (Props Designer), Emily Sullivan (Stage Manager), Joya Horne (Assistant Stage Manager).

Accessible Performances:

SUN, 5/1/2022 1PM-Pay What You Can Performance (PWYC)

SAT, 5/7/2022 7PM-ASL Interpreted Performance (ASL)

SAT, 5/7/2022 7PM-Audio Described Performance (AD)

SUN, 5/8/2022 1PM-Sensory Friendly Performance (SF)

Performances run April 29-May 22, 2022

Location: Capri Theater- 2027 West Broadway Minneapolis, MN 55411. All ticket holders will be invited to attend virtual community conversations on the following dates: May 9, May 16, and May 23 from 6pm-7pm. Details will be sent closer to these dates. Made possible by: Washburn Center for Children.

To purchase tickets, visit www.stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4, Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors (60+); $14 for children/students (ages 2-17). Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more to all productions.

Originally produced by Off the Page. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. www.playscripts.com. For details about STC's Health & Safety Policies & Procedures: https://www.stagestheatre.org/covid/

Stages Theatre Company was founded in 1984 and since then has grown to become one of the largest professional theatres for young audiences in the country. We engage young artists with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating magical works featuring young people in meaningful roles. Through on-stage productions, education programs and other outreach opportunities, Stages Theatre Company annually serves more than 150,000 young people and their families.a?? For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org

The Capri is owned and operated by PCYC, a strong, 65-years-young, community-based nonprofit with a rich history of delivering exceptional education, arts, and youth programming to children, families, and the North Minneapolis community. PCYC has operated the historic Capri Theater since 1987, and opened the expanded, renovated Capri on October 3, 2021.Together with PCYC, the Capri Theater's mission is to enrich the skills, prospects and spirit of North Minneapolis area youth and adults, in partnership with families and communities.

Watch the trailer below!