University Rebuild is Helping Businesses Protect Their Properties In Neighborhoods Damaged by the Riots

Article Pixel Jun. 3, 2020  

St. Paul Pioneer Press has reported that a Twin Cities theater group is helping businesses board up and protect their property in the neighborhoods damaged by the riots following the death of George Floyd.

"University Rebuild" is a group of more than 100 people who handle sets, props, and lighting for theater, and are using their skill set to help out during the riots.

"A lot of people were looking for ways to support the community," said Daisuke Kawachi, a freelance director and former Guthrie Theater employee. "There was a high degree of technical knowledge lying fallow."

They have helped around 200 businesses.

You can process a request for help through the group's Facebook page.

