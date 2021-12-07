Tickets for Kanan Gill at the Pantages Theatre to go on Sale This Friday

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Kanan Gill will bring his Is This It comedy stand-up show to select cities in the U.S. and Canada in 2022 including a stop in Minneapolis on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

DAY DATE TIME VENUE TICKET PRICES Friday April 8 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre $55

All pricing includes a Building and Restoration Fee of $4.

Kanan Gill's meteoric rise to the top echelon of Indian comedy has been nothing short of spectacular, though five minutes into his comedy will clear any doubts of the praise that comes his way.

Kanan announced himself to the Indian comedy scene in 2014 with "Pretentious Movie Reviews," a YouTube series where he and fellow comic Biswa Kalyan Rath panned Bollywood movies. Solo stand-up material followed, touring globally across North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong and of course India, which then culminated in two critically-acclaimed stand-up specials - 2017's Keep It Real on Amazon Prime Video, and 2020's Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill on Netflix.

Along the way, he has performed sketch comedy in his own "How Insensitive!" YouTube series and acted in the mockumentary 'Better Life Foundation' by Them Boxer Shorts.

Apart from his stand-up specials, he has a library of work on Amazon Prime Video: he co-stars in the sketch comedy special "Sketchy Behaviour" with Kenny Sebastian, is a judge and mentor on India's biggest stand-up comedy hunt series called "Comicstaan" and also appears on the improvised comedy special, "The Improvisers: Something From Nothing," which is a titular group that he is a part of, along with Abish Mathew, Kenny Sebastian and Kaneez Surka.

Praised for his razor-sharp observations and delivery, Kanan remains one of the country's most-loved comedians.

KANAN GILL - IS THIS IT 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

Saturday, April 2, 2022 New York, NY The Town Hall

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

Friday, April 8, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Pantages Theatre

Saturday, April 9, 2022 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Houston, TX Zilkha Hall

Friday, April 15, 2022 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Vancouver, BC Massey Theatre