Theatre In The Round Presents Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Theatre in the Round Players (TRP) continues its 68th Season with Barbara Field's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic Great Expectations, in weekend performances from March 20 through April 12.

A vivid stage adaptation of the story of Pip, and his transformation from a poor orphan to a man of means. He encounters the bizarre Miss Havisham, the convict Abel Magwitch, a mysterious benefactor, and others in his quest to become a gentleman and realize his great expectations.

The action moves deftly from scene to scene in this crisp re-telling of the famous tale by Charles Dickens.

George M. Roesler directs the 13-member cast, with sets designed by Greg Vanselow, costumes by Rebecca Karstad, and lighting by Mark Kieffer.

An audience discussion with members of the company will follow the matinee performance on Sunday, April 5.

Tickets are $22. For information, call the theatre's box office at 612-333-3010 or visit its website at www.TheatreintheRound.org.





