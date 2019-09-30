Theatre Coup D'Etat's ROGUE PRINCE Opens Next Week

Rogue Prince is an original adaptation of William Shakespeare's Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, based on the script Chimes at Midnight by Orson Welles.

Our story will focus on the young Prince Hal and his relationship with his friend and father figure, the rogue Falstaff. Hal is caught between a father he respects but does not love, and a father-figure he loves but can't respect. As the world changes around them both, each one realizes they must sacrifice who they are for who they will become - whether they want to or not.

Combining actor-driven movement, a blend of live and engineered soundscape, and the black box seating of the space, Theatre Coup d'Etat's production of Rogue Prince is can't-miss experience. Two-time Ivey Award-winning Theatre Coup d'Etat is proud to present this coming-of-age tale to the Twin Cities.

Admission is sliding scale, $18-$40. Tickets available at www.theatrecoupdetat.com. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 2608 Blaisdell Ave S.





