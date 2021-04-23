The Duluth Playhouse Welcomes Audiences Back To The NorShor Theatre With ABBA-rific Concert

Here we go again! The Duluth Playhouse will welcome audiences back inside the NorShor Theatre for Dancing Queens: The Music of ABBA's Mamma Mia, its first performance after being closed over a year due to the pandemic.

Headlining and reprising their roles are Jen Burleigh-Bentz, Vicki Fingalson, and Tanya Moore in this hour-long tribute concert that will treat audiences to favorite ABBA songs, memories from the NorShor's inaugural production, and even a surprise guest.

"What better way to welcome our patrons back then with a Mamma Mia! reunion?" asks Phillip Fazio, director of the show and Producing Artistic Director of the Playhouse.

This sunny, funny, musical hit about three blasts from the past for the mother of the bride has been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide in 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than $4 billion at the Box Office. Non-stop laughs and the infectious magic of ABBA's hit songs that includes "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," and more combine to make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show and the ninth longest running show in Broadway history.

Each performance has been limited to a seating capacity of 25% and all seat groupings are socially distanced apart from each other by 6-feet. Patrons are required to wear facial masks upon entry into the NorShor Theatre and throughout the performance. To help keep contact between patrons, ushers and staff to a minimum, tickets will be sent by email and digital playbills will be available for viewing by scanning a QR code on one's phone. All seats, doors, and high-traffic touch areas will also be thoroughly sanitized after each performance. For more information on the Playhouse's Health & Safety guidelines for patrons and artists, please visit www.duluthplayhouse.org/covid19.

Dancing Queens opens on April 29, 2021 at 7:30pm CST and will run for one weekend only through May 2, 2021 at 2:00pm CST. Tickets are $30-$35, depending on seat location, and can be purchased online via the Playhouse's website.