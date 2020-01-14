The Biggest Laughs from the Past Decade Live On in HINDSIGHT IS 2020

While the world propels into the future (emotional support robots anyone?) the Brave New Workshop is all-in on throwback humor with its latest production, Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop, beginning previews January 30th and opening February 7th. The renowned comedy theatre is bringing back all its best and brightest material, its most hilarious sketches, along with a few one-off weird ones from yesteryear. So, no matter how the 2010s are remembered (a walk down memory pain, or full of raucous laughter), Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop is just the ticket to welcome in the brave new decade. Tickets range from $20-39. For a full schedule please visit bravenewworkshop.com.



"These sketches are truly the best of the best material we have," says BNW Artistic Director Caleb McEwen. "Our favorite part of producing a "best-of" show is that we get to resurrect and reproduce the funniest and most beloved sketches that our audiences have enjoyed over the years." Filled with sketches from top productions like Booty and the Beast: A Tinderella Story, Love and Other Social Diseases and Mad Vax: Guardians of the Fallacy; this new production Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop virtually guarantees a night filled with carefully curated laughter.



Now in it's 6th decade of promiscuous hostility and positive neutrality, the Brave New Workshop is proud to produce this 303rd comedy revue. Artistic Director is Caleb McEwen. The production was written and will be performed by all-star cast including Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Doug Neithercott and Taj Ruler, along with Musical Director Jon Pumper and Technical Director Matthew Vichlach.

SHOW SUMMARY

Hindsight is 2020:

The Best of the Brave New Workshop



The Brave New Workshop's 303rd Revue



The Brave New Workshop is all-in on throwback humor with its latest production, Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop. The renowned comedy theatre is bringing back all its best and brightest material, its most hilarious sketches, along with a few one-off weird ones from yesteryear. So, no matter how you remember the 2010s (a walk down memory pain, or full of raucous laughter), Hindsight is 2020: The Best of the Brave New Workshop is just the ticket to welcome in the brave new decade.



Written & Performed by:

Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Doug Neithercott and Taj Ruler



Musical Direction by:

Jon Pumper



Technical Direction by: Matthew Vichlach



Directed by:

Caleb McEwen



5 Previews:

Jan 30 & 31 Feb 1, 5, 6



Opening Night:

Friday, Feb 7



Show Run: Feb 7, 2020 - May 23, 2020



The show runs weekends and select weekdays. Show times vary. Full schedule at bravenewworkshop.com/theatre/show-calendar.



Tickets & More Info



Tickets range from $20 - $39 with discounts for students, seniors, groups



www.BraveNewWorkshop.com



(612) 332-6620



Brave New Workshop Theatre, 824 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, 55403





