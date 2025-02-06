THE WIZ, SUFFS, PHANTOM And More Announced for 2025-2026 Broadway On Hennepin Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has unveiled its 2025-2026 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season, featuring 11 fresh and compelling Broadway productions coming to downtown Minneapolis.

The lineup includes seven Minnesota premieres and an astonishing blend of iconic Broadway classics. With a mix of captivating dramas, groundbreaking new musicals and heartwarming shows for all ages, its new season offers unforgettable experiences for every theater lover.

“This season showcases Broadway's brilliance, offering performances that inspire audiences across generations,” said Todd Duesing, Hennepin Arts president and CEO. “At Hennepin Arts, we strive to ignite and radiate a vibrant cultural presence that enriches our community and positions downtown Minneapolis as a premier destination for arts and entertainment.”

The 2025-2026 season delivers an extraordinary lineup of celebrated productions sure to captivate and inspire. The Tony Award-winner for Best Play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a groundbreaking theatrical experience that brings the magic of the wizarding world to life. Another highlight is the revitalized production of Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, promising grandeur and spectacle like never before.

Coming directly from Broadway, fans of iconic music won't want to miss A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, an uplifting true story of how Neil Diamond became America's greatest hitmaker. The bold and inspiring story of the women's suffrage movement takes center stage in the acclaimed Tony Award-winning Broadway hit Suffs, while Shucked delivers a hilarious, corn-filled comedy musical with a heart. The Great Gatsby is the Tony Award-winning new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage, and Water for Elephants invites audiences into a world of love and adventure set under the big top. Rounding out the season, The Wiz offers unforgettable soul and R&B in a groundbreaking twist of The Wizard of Oz.

Hennepin Arts welcomes return engagements of Chicago and all that jazz, the acclaimed Les Misérables and the triumphant return of Wicked.

Broadway's newest and hottest shows come to downtown Minneapolis in a lineup that represents a remarkable 34 Tony Awards that include Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Play, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design of a Musical and Play.

“This season exemplifies world-class theater's role in drawing 400,000 visitors and cementing the arts as a cornerstone of Minnesota's culture and economy,” said Duesing. “The arts have the unique ability to bring people together, spark creativity, and strengthen our connections, enriching both individuals and communities alike.”

Eight incredible shows are included in this season's subscription package, starting at $384. The package offers a mix of Broadway classics, Minnesota premieres and breathtaking new productions, with the option to add three additional shows.

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical kicks off the 2025-2026 Broadway season from Sept. 30 – Oct. 5. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir.

Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera is back to thrill American audiences once again! A revitalized production of this romantic and haunting tale about a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House returns to Minneapolis Nov. 21 - Dec. 7. “More spectacular than ever” (Sunday Express). Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano – Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

The Wiz returns “home” to stages after 40 years in a new Broadway tour easing on down the road to Minneapolis Dec. 16-21. This reimagined version of The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway by blending soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk into a dynamic and contemporary retelling of Dorothy's journey. Directed by Schele Williams, the production features powerful performances, visionary choreography, and stunning sets with contributions from an all-star creative team—including Emmy-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight and Tony Award-nominated Amber Ruffin.

Kicking off the new year, Shucked arrives in Minneapolis from Jan. 6-11, 2026. The original Tony Award-winning musical comedy will bring a fresh dose of corny humor, catchy tunes and heart to the stage, serving up laughs alongside its catchy score by Nashville's Grammy-winning Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Audiences rave about the show's fun, vibrant energy, making it an unforgettable and humorous musical experience, with a fresh twist on musical theater that will leave audiences grinning from ear to ear.

Step right up for Water for Elephants, arriving March 3-8, 2026. Adapted from Sara Gruen's bestselling novel, this circus spectacle is a captivating journey of loss, love, and self-discovery. After losing everything during the Great Depression, a young man jumps onto a moving train and joins a traveling circus discovering a new home with the remarkable crew and an unexpected romance that changes his life. Filled with breathtaking theatrical effects and spectacular sets, it's a poignant reminder that no matter the age, life can begin anew if you choose to take the ride.

Celebrate the fight for equality with Suffs, making its Minnesota debut April 7-12, 2026. The Tony Award-winning musical centers around the suffragists, or “Suffs,” who battled for the right to vote in early 20th-century America. This inspiring, musically rich and highly entertaining show spans across generations, exploring social divides with humor and heart. With a powerful message of persistence, Suffs delivers an engaging, funny and emotionally resonant experience, leaving audiences moved by both its historic impact and the unforgettable energy it provides.

Prepare for a spellbinding spectacular with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child making its Minnesota debut April 25 – May 23, 2026 offering fans four weeks of enchanting moments they'll never forget. The Tony Award-winning Best Play continues the journey of Harry Potter when his head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy. This sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Direct from Broadway, The Great Gatsby, is the Tony Award-winning smash hit new musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic American novel. The epic story has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, transporting audiences with a jazz and pop-infused score and winning both Broadway.com and BroadwayWorld's 2024 Audience Choice Awards for Favorite New Musical. With dazzling production numbers and soaring melodies, this Minnesota debut from June 2-7, 2026, is sure to captivate with its glamour, intrigue, and the timeless allure of Gatsby's world.

The sizzling Broadway classic Chicago razzle-dazzles the Orpheum stage Jan. 27 – Feb. 1, 2026 with showstopping hits that have made it the longest-running American musical on Broadway.

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, makes a triumphant return to Minneapolis Feb. 17-22, 2026.

The untold true story of the Witches of Oz, Wicked, flies back to Minneapolis for five weeks July 8 – Aug. 9, 2026, with a thrilling musical score and an inspiring tale of friendship and courage.

“We are proud to partner with Hennepin Arts in presenting this phenomenal lineup, which serves as a testament to the powerful role of the arts in shaping communities,” said Lucas Giambelluca, President of Bank of America Twin Cities. “This partnership brings extraordinary Broadway shows to Minnesota while investing in the arts, fostering creativity and supporting our community's cultural growth.”

SEASON SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

The eight-show subscription package price starts at $384 and includes:

A Beautiful Noise, Sept. 30 – Oct. 5

The Phantom of the Opera, Nov. 21 – Dec. 7 (three weeks)

The Wiz, Dec. 16-21

Shucked, Jan. 6-11, 2026

Water for Elephants, March 3-8, 2026

Suffs, April 7-12, 2026

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, April 25 – May 23, 2026 (four weeks)

The Great Gatsby, June 2-7, 2026

Optional shows that can be added to a subscription package:

Chicago, Jan. 27 – Feb. 1, 2026

Les Misérables, Feb. 17-22, 2026

Wicked, July 8 – Aug. 9, 2026 (five weeks)

All subscribers are guaranteed the same seats for each show in the eight-show package. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including the option to use an interest-free payment plan, flexible exchanges, convenient automatic renewal and early access to purchase additional tickets. Package prices include applicable season subscription discounts, historic restoration fees, processing fees, and, if applicable, Select Plus or Select subscription fees.

New season ticket packages are on sale now at HennepinArts.org. Current subscribers will receive detailed auto-renewal information about their subscription packages or can renew immediately through their online subscriber account.

Group ticket requests for 10 or more can be made now by calling (612) 373-5665. Pricing and discounts vary by show, performance, and price level. Visit Minneapolis.Broadway.com/Groups to learn more.

Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at later dates. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change without advance notice.

All shows are performed at the Orpheum Theatre.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

SEPT. 30 – OCT. 5, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Presented in association with and endorsed by Neil Diamond.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

NOV. 21 – DEC. 7, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Cameron Mackintosh's legendary production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is back to thrill American audiences once again! A revitalized production featuring Maria Björnson's. brilliant original design, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at His Majesty's Theatre in 2021, will launch in a multi-year North American Tour in November 2025, premiering at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. First directed by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the brilliant original production has played to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano – Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh with THE REALLY USEFUL GROUP.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

THE WIZ

DEC. 16-21, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.

Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and Chicago Tribune proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

SHUCKED

JAN. 6-11, 2026, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County. The Wall Street Journal calls SHUCKED “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

CHICAGO

JAN. 27 – FEB. 1, 2026, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's current longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 28 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO!

We're hotter than ever.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

LES MISÉRABLES

FEB. 17-22, 2026, RETURN ENGAGEMENT

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, makes a triumphant return to Minneapolis.

This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

MARCH 3-8, 2026, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

“Many wonders await audiences in this gorgeously imaginative Broadway musical.” - The New York Times

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic's Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone's “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen's novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

SUFFS

APRIL 7-12, 2026, FIRST YEAR OF NATIONAL TOUR, MINNESOTA PREMIERE

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.

