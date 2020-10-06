Stages Theatre Company Presents ENCHANTED MYSTERY A Self-Paced Scavenger Hunt Puzzle Adventure

Stages Theatre Company has announced something completely OUT OF THE BOX!

STC invites you and your family to Discover the Journey with Enchanted Mystery: A Detect the Story Adventure. Inspired by the book The Enchanted Castle by Edith Nesbit, author of The Railway Children, Enchanted Mystery: A Detect the Story Adventure is a self-paced mystery, a scavenger hunt, a puzzle room, a walking tour, and a theatre performance-all wrapped into one adventurous journey for your friends & family ages 7+. With concept and puzzle creation by Jim Hibbeler, this collaboration between Sandy Boren-Barrett, Cody R. Braudt, Jeannine Coulombe, and Melanie Salmon-Peterson invites patrons to select a 7-day range that works best for them to enjoy this OUT OF THE BOX experience.

To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/detect or call 952-979-1111, option 4. One experience/box accommodates up to 4 people in each group, costs $50 and includes: exclusive limited time access to VIDEO performances that will be accessed throughout the experience, details and descriptions you'll need to develop theories and solve the mystery and a CLUE BOX with letters, riddles, cyphers, puzzles, and more. Perfect for Birthdays and Scouts!

For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org

