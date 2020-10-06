Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stages Theatre Company Presents ENCHANTED MYSTERY A Self-Paced Scavenger Hunt Puzzle Adventure

Stages Theatre Company has announced something completely OUT OF THE BOX!

Oct. 6, 2020  

STC invites you and your family to Discover the Journey with Enchanted Mystery: A Detect the Story Adventure. Inspired by the book The Enchanted Castle by Edith Nesbit, author of The Railway Children, Enchanted Mystery: A Detect the Story Adventure is a self-paced mystery, a scavenger hunt, a puzzle room, a walking tour, and a theatre performance-all wrapped into one adventurous journey for your friends & family ages 7+. With concept and puzzle creation by Jim Hibbeler, this collaboration between Sandy Boren-Barrett, Cody R. Braudt, Jeannine Coulombe, and Melanie Salmon-Peterson invites patrons to select a 7-day range that works best for them to enjoy this OUT OF THE BOX experience.

To purchase visit: stagestheatre.org/detect or call 952-979-1111, option 4. One experience/box accommodates up to 4 people in each group, costs $50 and includes: exclusive limited time access to VIDEO performances that will be accessed throughout the experience, details and descriptions you'll need to develop theories and solve the mystery and a CLUE BOX with letters, riddles, cyphers, puzzles, and more. Perfect for Birthdays and Scouts!

For more information visit www.stagestheatre.org


