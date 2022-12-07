Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW LIVE At The Fitzgerald Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jinkx Monsoon and BenDelaCreme were such a joy and gave us a fun show of laughter, holiday magic, and heartfelt moments.

Dec. 07, 2022  

"You better watch out, you better not cry, because "The queens of Christmas" (Entertainment Weekly) are coming back to YOUR town with the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show!

Another holiday season brings another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and spicy Jinkx for an evening the New York Times says is "sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter."

This was such a fun holiday show to get you in the holiday spirit! Jinkx Monsoon and BenDelaCreme were such a joy and gave us a fun show of laughter, holiday magic, and heartfelt moments.

The show took us through decade eras with the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future, where they sang hit songs from those eras, such as Don't Stop Believing from Journey but made them their own. They had talented dancers that and BenDelaCremes partner "Hunky the elf." Seeing Jinxk full out sing was exciting knowing that she will be starring on Broadway after the new year in Chicago the musical. BenDelaCreme gave so much funny dialogue and they both had great comedic timing and chemistry with eachother, you could feel their genuine friendship.

At the end of the show, Jinkx gave a statement about how it is a scary time for being different and queer received support from the sold out audience. It was nice to hear that from her knowing all that has been going on. We need to support each otehr more than ever.

Thank you Jinkx and Dela for a wonderful holiday show! I highly recommend you catch them on tour!

From This Author - Jared Fessler

share