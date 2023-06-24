Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium

This concert is June 23rd and June 24th.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Photo by Jared Fessler | @jaredfessler

Performing at U.S. Bank Stadium, Taylor Swift brings her two-night fully sold-out concert to Minneapolis, Minnesota. A lot of businesses and restaurants planned Swiftie parties, food and drink specials all Taylor-themed during the weekend to welcome Taylor back to Minneapolis. Even the mayor - Jacob Frey - declared this weekend to be "Swiftie-apolis!". 

Prior to the concert, crowds poured into Minneapolis, all dressed in their Era's themed outfits and trading friendship bracelets outside. They took fun photos, buying merch, and got pumped up for the concert! Taylor had two openers, Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams, who performed their music sets for the crowd. Then, after videos of Taylor from the past played on the big screens for fans to watch, she came on.

The countdown began on the large screen to Taylor Swift and the audience ran wild and screamed in excitement for Taylor to appear on stage. The stage was massive and stretched down the main floor. Taylor's dancers came out on stage with large coverings that depicted petals of flowers. They covered the middle area and then Taylor made a grand entrance as she rose up from the floor. The fans screamed with excitement and Taylor smiled and acknowledged her fans from multiple angles on the stage. She opened with "Miss Americana and The Heartbreak Prince."

Taylor took us through all of her albums and Eras. She sang many of her hit songs and dressed for all of her Eras in costumes that represented her different albums. My personal favorite was the dress she wore from "Enchanted" from her Speak Now album. She looked absolutely incredible.

The sets were massive as she did "The Man" where she had a multi level house and Betty, where she had a tree house. These sets were elaborate and it felt like you were in a music video with her. Her back-up dancers were excellent and in character. The concert had many theatrical elements to it. Throughout the night Taylor shared with the crowd about her inspirations for her music and writing process. She also shared how she re-recorded Taylor's version album. 

The large screens where the videos played also had scenes and backgrounds for each of her songs representative of different eras and albums. When they appeared between each song, the audience screamed knowing what was coming next. 

Taylor surprised the fans with two songs: Paper Rings, which she played on her acoustic guitar. She also played If This Was A Movie (Taylor's Version) from Fearless (Taylor's Version) on the piano. It was beautiful and the crowd grew wild as it's always a guess what her surprise songs will be at each concert. The crowd loved both. 

Taylor proved why she is a chart topping, Grammy winner, world wide icon. She is a talented singer, songwriter, and musician and loyal to her fans. She gave a spectacular concert that started at 8 PM right on the dot and was three straight hours. It was an unforgettable night. I would highly encourage everyone to see Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour.

