Review: SHUCKED at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At first glance, Shucked doesn’t seem like a show that should work. A Broadway musical about corn, packed with puns and country music, sounds like it might wear thin fast. But during its stop at the Orpheum Theatre, this touring production proves that beneath the dad jokes and folksy charm is a surprisingly smart and generous piece of musical theatre.

Written by Robert Horn, Shucked leans heavily into comedy, and it doesn’t pretend otherwise. The script fires off jokes at a relentless pace—some groan-worthy, many genuinely clever, and most delivered with a wink that lets the audience in on the fun. What keeps the show from becoming exhausting is its self-awareness. The humor is broad, but it’s rarely lazy, and the show knows when to step back and let its characters mean something to us.

The music, by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, feels right at home in this world. Their Nashville roots show in the country-pop sound, but the songs are carefully shaped for storytelling, not just radio play. The melodies are catchy without being disposable, and several songs land emotional punches just when you least expect them to. It’s easy to see why the score has been praised—it supports the comedy while quietly deepening the heart of the story.

Director Jack O’Brien keeps the production moving with confidence and clarity. There’s a real sense of ease in the staging, as if the show trusts the material enough not to overcomplicate it. Sarah O’Gleby’s choreography matches that spirit: lively, playful, and well-integrated into the scenes rather than showy for its own sake.

The cast is a major reason Shucked works as well as it does. Danielle Wade brings warmth and sincerity to Maizy, grounding the show emotionally while navigating both humor and heart with ease. Sean Casey Flanagan's Gordy is endearing in his awkwardness, and Nick Bailey’s Beau adds a steady comic presence. Mike Nappi is a clear standout as Peanut, earning some of the loudest laughs of the night with his sharp timing and larger-than-life delivery. Storytellers Maya Lagerstam and Joe Moeller guide the action smoothly, keeping the tone light while helping the narrative stay on track.

The ensemble keeps the energy high throughout, especially in the big group numbers where movement, harmony, and humor collide. Visually, the production is polished without being flashy. Scott Pask’s scenic design creates a heightened rural setting that feels playful rather than realistic, and Tilly Grimes’ costumes lean into the show’s humor while still serving the characters. Lighting, sound, and wig design all work seamlessly to support the storytelling.

What ultimately makes Shucked resonate is its optimism. Beneath all the corn jokes is a clear message about openness, connection, and the value of listening to people who see the world differently. It never lectures, and it never loses its sense of fun, which makes that message easier to accept.

Shucked may not change the face of musical theatre, but it knows exactly what it wants to be—and it does that extremely well. For audiences looking for a smart, funny, and feel-good night at the theatre, this production delivers plenty to enjoy.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photos are Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Reader Reviews

Need more Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...