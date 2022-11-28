Review: RINALDO at Minnesota Opera
This production runs now through December 3
NOVEMBER 19-DECEMBER 3, 2022
MUSIC BY GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL
LIBRETTO BY GIACOMO ROSSI
A spellbinding adventure.
Rinaldo's colorful, tune-filled story of love, war, and redemption comes to MN Opera for the first time ever. In this magical tale filled with memorable melodies, our hero must save his innocent, true love from a sorcerer who will stop at nothing to gain victory. The opera sweeps the audience from laughter to heartbreak and back again in this enchanting musical fantasy where love triumphs over darkness.
This was my first time seeing a Minnesota Opera production at the new Luminary Arts Center. It is a beautiful intimate space that is great for performances. Rinaldo was sung in Italian with english subtitles.
The set was minimal but had a modern take. It was almost like a life size chess game. The costumes were bright, colorful, and futuristic. Patrick Henry (Rinaldo) had a beautiful countertenor voice. The whole cast was very talented and I was amazed by the commitment to the characters and the high notes of Keely Futterer (Armida). Lascia ch'io pianga is one of my favorite operas from this aria and Symone Harcum (Harcum) did a beautiful moving renedition.
I would recommend seeing Rinaldo, it's a wonderful production in a beautiful space!
Photos by Dan Norman
Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.
