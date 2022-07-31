Review: PRIDGE AT MINNESOTA UNITED FC at Allianz Field

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This event was on July 30th

Jul. 31, 2022  

Minnesota United FC celebrates Pride all year round but held multiple Pride events in June and had their Pride event on July 30th when they played Portland Timbers. The game was celebrated with Pride colors, resources, photos lit up on the screens. The national anthem was sung by members of the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus. The players wore Pride uniforms for this game and many members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Twin Cities were recognized throughout the game.

This was personally my first time to a Minnesota United FC game. The stadium is fairly new and is nice. The only thing I'd recommend for them is to add a parking garage or something. There were outdoor lawn activities and games before the game. It was great to see a crowd of LGTBQ+ members and allys decked out in Pride apparel while waving Pride flags. It was also great to see signs and flags supporting the transgender community. All were cheering loudly for the Loons! Minnesota United FC also was selling Pride merchandise with a portion going towards RECLAIM, an LGBTQ+ organization that supports mental health, education, and resources for queer and transgender youth.

I played soccer when I was young and as I was watching the game, it brought back the many memories as I started to remember certain game rules and plays. I found myself cheering for the Loons and screamed of joy when they scored! It was a tight game which ended up going into a tie.

Thank you Minnesota United FC for being a supporer of the LGBTQ+ community.

For more season game and ticket information, click the ticket link button below.

Photos by Jared Fessler





