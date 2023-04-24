Review: OTHELLO: THE REMIX at Minneapolis Musical Theatre

Othello: The remix cast

Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Musical Theatre

Othello: The Remix

Book and Music by

Q Brothers (GQ and JQ)

Developed with Rick Boynton

Othello: The Remix is Shakespeare as you've never experienced before. As much parody as homage, the story is modernized with four performers playing all the parts, bringing with them a tremendous amount of comedy. And while Hamilton can be credited with popularizing the use of hip hop in Broadway musicals, Othello: The Remix, written by the Q Brothers, brings it to another level with rap and hip hop used throughout to breathe new life into the classic story. Directed by Denzel Belin with Music Direction and Choreography by Maia Maiden.

CAST

Umar Malik - Othello

Alex Church - Iago, Brabantio

Miles Scroggins - Cassio, Emilia

Alaster Xan-Elias - Roderigo, Bianca, Loco Vito, Radio DJ

Nick Manthe - Understudy

Featuring Glorius L. Martin aka DJ Huh?What??



PRODUCTION TEAM

Director and Costume Designer - Denzel Belin

Music Director and Choreographer - Maia Maiden

Stage Manager - Cameron Fleck

Audio Designer/Technician - Abe Gabor

Lighting Designer - Grant E. Merges

Scenic Designer/TD - Vicky Erickson

Photo by Unser Imagery

What I enjoy about Minneapolis Musical Theatre is they put on musicals that are not done often. Which would include Othello: The Remix, it gives us the opportunity to see these works. A fact was shared prior to the show that Minneapolis Musical Theatre was the 48th production to put this show on.

The set was brick wall with graffaitti and a window in the back with a door. There was a couch and then a storage chest in the middle that was used for moving and rotating in parts of the show and then there was a desk on stage right. The costumes were simple gray suits but as the actors portrayed other characters they used minimal costume accessories to represent those.

Prior to the show as audiences walked in, Glorius L. Martin aka DJ Huh?What?? was playing music and also played music throughout the show. This show was all rap and hip hop. With the four actors telling the classic shakespear story and playing various characters. There were so many elements to the script going from serious, heartfelt, to comedic moments. All of the actors did excellent at their roles and I was able to hear and understand them all as they rap and spoke sung their parts.

The audience enjoyed this produciton as they were laughing and dancing to the hip hop sounds. It was a 90 minute show and it goes by fast. If you're looking for a unique and fun produciton check out Othello: The Remix!

