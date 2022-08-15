Review: KARAOKE AFTER DARK at Raring Center Arena

This production is part of the Minnesota Fringe and was put on by Orthogonal Productions and created by Curvee B. Karaoke meets improvisational burlesque! Audience members will have the chance to sing their favorite songs, and our rotating cast of burlesque performers are going to try and make it sexy. Somehow.

This was an interesting concept but a fun concept! When audience members walked in, the host Curvee B asked audience members if anyone wanted to sign up for karaoke, they would choose from a list of songs and then the burlesque cast members would do an individual improvised performance to that song. The audience had a lot of fun as they were singing and dancing along and cheering on the performers.