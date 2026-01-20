Interview: Marcus Phillips of KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kimberly Akimbo is hitting the road this season, and audiences in Saint Paul will soon get the chance to experience the Tony Award–winning musical when it arrives at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from February 24–March 1. Among the show’s most memorable characters is Seth Weetis, an awkward, big-hearted teen whose humor and honesty bring surprising depth to the story.

On the national tour, Seth is played by Marcus Phillips, who leans into the character’s social unease while finding meaning in his emotional growth—especially through Seth’s relationship with Kimberly. In our conversation, Marcus talks about what draws him to the role, shares a favorite musical moment from the show, and reflects on the sense of hope he hopes audiences carry with them after seeing the production. He also touches on his past visit to Minnesota and what he’s looking forward to exploring while the tour is in town.

What do you enjoy most about your role in the production of Kimberly Akimbo?

The role of Seth Weetis definitely has its challenges. He’s a socially awkward kid who has no idea how to be a normal teenager. However, that challenge is my favorite part of the role. I get to look at my castmates’ characters and their situations and figure out how to make them even more uncomfortable. Plus, the journey Seth goes on with Kimberly adds another layer to him—one I don’t think he would have found without meeting her.

What is one of your top favorite songs in Kimberly Akimbo?

It’s so gracious of you to ask for one of my favorites, because it’s hard to choose in a show full of Tesori classics! One of my top picks has to be “Hello, Baby.” Buddy sings it, and it’s like an undercover stinger. It really lets you into Buddy’s heart, and it has such a catchy melody.

Thank you Marcus for your time, we look forward to having you and the rest of the cast of Kimberly Akimbo here!

Ann Morrison and Marcus Phillips in the National Tour

of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, photo by Joan Marcus

What is your favorite moment in Kimberly Akimbo?

I won’t give too much away, but there’s a moment when I bring party hats to the teens. It’s the first time they accept something from Seth and actually enjoy it. It feels like his first spark of friendship with a group of people he hasn’t been able to connect with before. I think it’s really sweet.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences walk away with a sense of hope for the future. It’s easy to let the weight of the world bring you down, but we only have this one life, and we have to do our best to look forward to what it still has in store for us.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or spots you’re hoping to check out?

I’ve been here once before on this tour, actually! I didn’t get much time to explore, but I did visit a really cool gym near a baseball field in Minneapolis. I’m super excited to check out the Mall of America—and hopefully meet the lady who rides the Ninja Turtle spinner like a pro!