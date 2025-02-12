Review: HADESTOWN at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hadestown National Tour’s stop at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis delivers an unforgettable theatrical experience that captivates from start to finish. Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning folk-jazz musical, which reimagines the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, comes to life in a visually stunning and emotionally charged production that resonates with both new audiences and longtime fans.

The design of the show, led by director Keenan Tyler Oliphant, blends the industrial bleakness of the underworld with the vibrant energy of the surface world. The rotating stage, accompanied by atmospheric lighting, seamlessly transitions between these two contrasting realms, immersing the audience in the story’s depth and scale. The onstage orchestra, visible throughout, brings Mitchell's intricate folk-jazz score to life with passionate energy, adding another layer of emotional weight to the performance.

The cast shines across the board. Nickolaus Colon as Hades commands the stage with his deep, menacing presence, while Namisa Mdlalose Bizana as Persephone brings warmth and complexity to her character, perfectly balancing the goddess’s playful nature and the sorrow tied to her dual existence. Jaylon C. Crump, as Hermes, is an energetic and charismatic narrator who ties the story together, effortlessly blending humor and gravitas.

The central performances of Bryan Munar and Megan Colton as Orpheus and Eurydice are nothing short of stunning. Munar’s portrayal of the passionate, idealistic Orpheus, paired with Colton's grounded, emotionally charged Eurydice, creates a tragic love story that tugs at the heartstrings. Their chemistry adds depth to the show’s central conflict and makes the journey from hope to despair all the more poignant.

The score is undeniably the heart of the show, with songs like “Road to Hell,” “Wait for Me,” and the aching “Why We Build the Wall” delivering powerful emotional moments. The show deftly blends the light and dark, using music and lyrics to explore themes of love, sacrifice, and fate. The ensemble’s harmonies and energy contribute to the show’s overall sense of unity, and every note feels integral to the storytelling.

Ultimately, the Hadestown National Tour at the Orpheum Theatre is a spectacular production that captivates with its powerful performances, rich music, and breathtaking design. This touring show is a must-see for anyone seeking a truly immersive and emotionally resonant theater experience. Whether you are familiar with the myth or seeing it for the first time, Hadestown delivers a performance that is not to be missed.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

All photo credit to MurphyMade

