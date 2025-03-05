Review: COME FROM AWAY at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away has landed in Saint Paul as part of its national tour, playing at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts through March 9, 2025. This deeply moving and uplifting production tells the remarkable true story of how the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, opened its doors to 7,000 stranded airline passengers in the aftermath of September 11. With its powerful storytelling, electrifying performances, and stirring music, this touring production proves why Come From Away continues to captivate audiences across the country.

One of the show’s greatest strengths is its ensemble cast, who effortlessly transform into multiple characters, portraying both the generous residents of Gander and the displaced travelers struggling to make sense of an uncertain world. John Anker Bow brings warmth and sincerity to Nick and others, while Kaitlyn Jackson delivers a standout performance as Captain Beverley Bass, particularly in the soaring number "Me and the Sky." Richard Chaz Gomez and Ryaan Farhadi add depth to their roles as Kevin T. and Kevin J., while Hannah-Kathryn Wall and Andre Williams shine in some of the production’s most heartfelt moments as Hannah and Bob. The entire cast works as a seamless unit, creating a deeply immersive and emotionally resonant experience.

Guided by Christopher Ashley’s Tony-winning direction, the production moves at an exhilarating pace, ensuring that the show’s 100-minute runtime feels both urgent and intimate. Kelly Devine’s musical staging adds an organic fluidity to each scene, while Beowulf Boritt’s minimalist yet striking set design keeps the focus on the storytelling. Howell Binkley’s lighting design subtly shifts to reflect the evolving emotions of the piece, enhancing each moment with precision.

The live band, led by Sarah Pool Wilhelm, infuses the production with its signature Celtic-inspired sound, bringing energy and authenticity to every number. Songs like “Welcome to the Rock” and “Screech In” pulse with rhythmic intensity, while quieter moments like “Prayer” and “Something’s Missing” pack an emotional punch. The seamless blend of music and narrative makes Come From Away an unforgettable experience.

At its heart, Come From Away is a story of kindness, resilience, and human connection. It reminds us that even in the face of unimaginable tragedy, compassion can bring people together in extraordinary ways. As this national tour makes its stop in Saint Paul, the Ordway’s production ensures that the spirit of Gander lives on, leaving audiences both profoundly moved and inspired.

With a limited engagement through March 9, this is a must-see production for theatergoers in the Twin Cities. Whether you’re revisiting Come From Away or experiencing it for the first time, this heartwarming musical will stay with you long after the final curtain.

‘Come From Away’ is playing at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts through March 9, 2025, as part of its national tour. Tickets and more information can be found by clicking the ticket link button below.

All photos are credit to Evan Zimmerman of Murphy Made

Reader Reviews