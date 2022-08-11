Review: BELLEROPHON'S SHADOW: VOYAGE OF THE PEGASUS at Augsburg Mainstage

Space! Monsters! Adventure! Blacklight! Puppetry! Greek mythology? Join our intrepid bunraku puppet, Scout, and her A.I. companion "Fish" on an action packed journey through space.

This production was put on at the Minnesota Fringe by Phantom Chorus Theatre. This production was so creative. This involved puppetry, black lights, movement, and sound. They told a story using their Scout and her companion fish. The rest of the of actors in the show played different roles using synchronized movement and sounds. It was well crafted and clever.

I would recommend seeing this production.

