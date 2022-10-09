Review: A DIFFERENT POND at Stages Theatre Company

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through October 23rd

Oct. 09, 2022  

Based on the book by Bao Phi | Play written by Jessica Luu Pelletier
Presented in the Jaycees Studio Theatre

Directed by Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan
Cultural Consultant: Anh Thư T. Phạm

A powerful story of a Vietnamese
family carving out a new life in Minnesota.

On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake, a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott Honor book memoir by celebrated, local poet, Bao Phi.

In collaboration with Theater Mu

This was a wonderful production. I always enjoy Asian American theatre and storytelling. This play is based on a memoir of local poet Bao Phi and takes place on the lake in Minneapolis. The set and costumes were very simple mainly a lake scene of course with additional scenes at the home. The cast was all great and had great chemistry with each other. The script was nice with a few comedic moments but mostly heartwarming as it talked about the struggles and triumphs of immigrant families. I found many parts of this story to be relatable to anyone. It's only 60 minutes long.

I would highly recommend seeing this production, it's a great theatrical AAPI local storytelling.

For more ticket and show information, click on the link below

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


