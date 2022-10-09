Review: A DIFFERENT POND at Stages Theatre Company

Based on the book by Bao Phi | Play written by Jessica Luu Pelletier

Presented in the Jaycees Studio Theatre



Directed by Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan

Cultural Consultant: Anh Thư T. Phạm

A powerful story of a Vietnamese

family carving out a new life in Minnesota.

On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake, a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott Honor book memoir by celebrated, local poet, Bao Phi.

In collaboration with Theater Mu

This was a wonderful production. I always enjoy Asian American theatre and storytelling. This play is based on a memoir of local poet Bao Phi and takes place on the lake in Minneapolis. The set and costumes were very simple mainly a lake scene of course with additional scenes at the home. The cast was all great and had great chemistry with each other. The script was nice with a few comedic moments but mostly heartwarming as it talked about the struggles and triumphs of immigrant families. I found many parts of this story to be relatable to anyone. It's only 60 minutes long.

I would highly recommend seeing this production, it's a great theatrical AAPI local storytelling.

Photos by Amy Rondeau