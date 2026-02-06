Interview: Kenny Short of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES at Target Center Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures comes to the Twin Cities, it will be a special homecoming for Kenny Short, a Minnesota native and cast member of the touring production. Performing in front of a hometown audience, Kenny is part of the ensemble bringing this energetic, family-friendly show to Target Center, February 27–March 1, 2026.

The show invites audiences to travel alongside Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Goofy, and friends on a fun-filled journey that blends classic Disney storytelling with interactive moments. Along the way, families will soar over London with Mary Poppins, join Moana on the shores of Motunui as she restores the heart of Te Fiti, and explore the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. Fans will also be transported into Aladdin’s world for thrilling stunts, magical appearances by Genie, and a powerful musical moment from Jasmine. The adventure continues at a colorful carnival with Woody, Bo Peep, and Forky, before wrapping up with sing-along favorites featuring Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, and Tiana.

We spoke with Kenny about returning to Minnesota, life on the road with Disney On Ice, and what makes Road Trip Adventures a must-see experience for families this winter.

What age did you begin skating?

I began skating at just 2 years old.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Blaine, Minnesota.

Did you train or perform at a hometown club or studio? If so, where?

I skated at ice arenas all over the Twin Cities.

What high school or college did you attend? If applicable, what degree did you receive?

I attended St. Cloud State University, where I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Sport Management.

What year did you join Feld Entertainment?

I joined Feld Entertainment in 2014.

Photo courtesy of Disney On Ice

What do you enjoy about performing?

I love having the opportunity to inspire others to take chances and chase their dreams.

What do you want the audience to get from your performance?

I want the audience to feel excited and inspired.

What advice would you give to kids who want to be a performer?

Find a goal and chase it. Don’t let others slow you down—stay focused and keep pushing no matter what. It’s all worth it in the end.

Thank you Kenny for your time, for more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.