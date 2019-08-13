Photo Flash: Meet The Stars of CHICAGO at Theater Latté Da!

Theater Latté Da today presents r CHICAGO, Broadway's longest-running American musical. Winner of 7 Tony awards including Best Musical Revival, CHICAGO features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The musical, based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, is directed by Theater Latté Da Artistic Director Peter Rothstein with Music Direction by Denise Prosek and choreography by Kelli Foster Warder.

Set in Chicago during the roaring 1920s and based on real-life murders and trials, CHICAGO follows Roxie Hart, a wannabe vaudevillian star who murders her secret lover. In the Cook County Jail, Roxie meets her hero, the famed double-murderess and nightclub performer Velma Kelly. Tensions come to a head as the two murderesses vie for the ultimate spotlight. Broadway's longest-running American musical, CHICAGO is a female-driven powerhouse. It's a dazzling and satirical look at fame, justice, and the American media machine.

CHICAGO will run September 18 - November 3, 2019 at the Ritz Theater. Preview performances are September 18-20. Single tickets start at $33. Group, student, and other discounts are available. On stage seating is also available and general admission. Tickets go on sale July 18 through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Photo Credit: Allen Weeks



Britta Ollmann



Michelle de Joya



Reed Sigmund



Regina Marie Williams