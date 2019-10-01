Photo Flash: Children's Theatre Company Presents SNOW WHITE

Children's Theatre Company announces the premiere production of Snow White, running September 29 through December 8, 2019. Commissioned and developed by CTC, this new, two-actor take on the classic Grimm's fairy tale is adapted and directed by Greg Banks who has over 19 years of experience working at CTC and is his 14th production with the theatre.

Bringing all 13 characters to life is Joy Dolo (CTC: The Hobbit, Pinocchio, The Last Firefly, and The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats) and Dean Holt (CTC: now in his 25th year as a member of CTC's Acting Company; has appeared in over 100 productions). Both actors frequently appear in Banks' productions, most recently in last season's critically-acclaimed production of The Hobbit.

This is not your usual "Once Upon a Time." Classic? No. Wild? Yes! To start with, it's a two-person play. Do the math. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves? Two fabulous, whip-smart, super-fast actors play Snow White, the huntsman, the prince, and all seven dwarves! And it's funny. Really, really funny. So expect the unexpected in this fabulous fairy tale with a (spoiler alert) you-won't-see-it-coming twist.

"When I was commissioned to write Snow White for only two actors, my initial response was, 'Help! Not Possible! There are seven dwarves!'," stated Playwright Greg Banks. "We know them as fairy tales but they are much more than flights of fancy. Fairy tales were always told as a way of making sense of the world in difficult times. As I work on these stories, I try to hold true to that idea and speak to a young audience honestly and openly about what happens in the world-and not in a patronizing way. We've had enormous fun and serious challenges in telling this story, not least, figuring out how one actor can play all seven dwarves at once. We think we've nailed it, but that will be for you to judge. I hope you find plenty to enjoy!"

"We are bringing back one of our favorite playwrights, Greg Banks, who has put together a witty, inventive, and surprising adaptation of Snow White...for two actors, Joy Dolo and Dean Holt," states CTC Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius. "What I love about Greg's version of this story is that he highlights the very redefinition of family-our Snow White has agency and chooses her new family and freedom over the classic definition of 'happily ever after.' It also looks at privilege and choice, narcissism and greed, and ultimately, how kindness, intelligence, and empathy win the day."

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography





































The Children's Theatre Company production of Snow White, September 29 – December 8, 2019 Photographed by Glen Stubbe for Children's Theatre Company, Saturday, September 28, 2019





