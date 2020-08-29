Phillip Gainsley's Podcast LET'S TALK MUSIC Spends 90 Minutes With Leonard Slatkin

Leonard talks about his family, Hollywood, the changing music scene and his suggestions about increasing diversity in classical music.

Phillip Gainsley's most recent guest on his "Let's Talk Music" podcast is Leonard Slatkin, former music director for the St. Louis Symphony, Detroit Symphony and the National Symphony Orchestra.

It's 90 minutes of candor and color, as Leonard talks about his family, Hollywood, the changing music scene and his suggestions about increasing diversity in classical music. He'll even recall doing an inning of play-by play, courtesy Jack Buck.

Tune in here!

