Paige Hernandez Gives Theatre A Jolt With Her Unique Multi-Racial Experience At Park Square

Park Square Theatre announces a special one-week only presentation of PAIGE IN FULL by Paige Hernandez on the Boss Stage (Friday, Oct 25 - Sunday, Oct 27). This unique experience blends poetry, dance, media and music to share a multicultural girl's journey through hip-hop to self-discovery. Since its premiere in 2010, this "visual mix-tape" has sold out performances throughout the country and garnered praise from critics and audiences alike for its energy, intelligence, and originality. In addition to just three public performances, the show will play to schools at special weekday matinees.

"With Paige in Full, I aimed to create what I wanted to see on stage: a positive story from a woman of color that is both uplifting and insightful," says creator Paige Hernandez. "The show needed to blur cultural lines with infectious music, choreography that moved the story forward, poems that defied structure, accessible emotion, and a strong narrative of love, pain, and triumph. I wanted a story that would help to reclaim the positive energy that hip hop was once known to create. Lastly, I wanted a story for little girls of color. I want them to know that no matter where they fall in the rainbow, their voice is interesting, unique and needs to be heard."

Paige Hernandez* (writer, choreographer, and performer) is a multifaceted artist, who is known for her innovative fusion of poetry, hip hop, dance and education. As a master teaching artist, Paige has taught throughout the country, to all ages, in all disciplines. The Huffington Post named Paige a "classroom hero" because of her outstanding arts integration and work with STEM initiatives. She has collaborated with The Lincoln Center (NY) and was commissioned by the National New Play Network in 2012.

The show is directed by Danielle A. Drakes* with live beats and sound design by Nick tha 1da.

*Member, Actors Equity Association

Ticket prices $16-$30. Tickets are on sale at the Park Square Ticket Office, 20 W. Seventh Place, downtown Saint Paul, by phone: 651.291.7005, (12 noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday), or online at parksquaretheatre.org.





