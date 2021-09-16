New Twin Cities Theater Venue Unveiled At Ballet Co.Laboratory's Season Premiere

Ballet Co.Laboratory will open its season on a high note with the performance of Let's Go Crazy: A Celebration of Minnesota's Notable Musicians on October 9, 2021. The organization's 4th annual benefit performance will be hosted at their studios in St. Paul and feature the professional Company dancers of BCL. The production will honor a dancer's most notable collaborator - musicians. Minnesota music legends such as Prince, Bob Dylan, Dessa, Judy Garland, The Jets, and more will be celebrated throughout the evening.

Choreographed by local performer Andrea Mislan, this cabaret-style production will be one part rock and one part glam. Mislan's dynamic style will tap into the unique identity of the 13 songs showcased throughout the performance. "It is a rare treat to be able to explore such a wide variety of styles in one show, like a candy store for choreography," exclaims Mislan.

Let's Go Crazy will also unveil Ballet Co.Laboratory's future performance venue, located next door to their current home. The organization has a three-phase studio expansion in the works which includes the creation of a theater space. "We are thrilled to be raising funds in efforts to create our own performance space. This theater will not only allow BCL to present more intimate dance works but will also give other small to mid-size performing arts organizations an affordable 200-seat venue to share their art in Minnesota's capital city," shares BCL Artistic Director Zoé Emilie Henrot.

Each season, more than 8,550 individuals attend a Ballet Co.Laboratory performance, educational offering, or free community outreach event. Proceeds from Let's Go Crazy will directly benefit the organization's professional dancers, students, and outreach efforts, in addition to assisting BCL in their efforts to expand their studio and performance footprint.

General admission tickets are $55 per person / VIP admission is $150 per person ($95 tax-deductible) and includes a reserved table spot for the performance. Tickets are available for purchase online at balletcolaboratory.org/season or by contacting the Ballet Co.Laboratory Box Office at 651.313.5967.

All guests will be required to wear a mask at the event.