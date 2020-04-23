New Dates Announced For ANASTASIA at Hennepin

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced new dates for the critically acclaimed Broadway production of Anastasia have been set for Tuesday, Dec. 1 to Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) as part of the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. Originally scheduled to play last month, the show was postponed in accordance with the guidelines outlined by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the health and safety of the community.

Anastasia ticket holders with performances from March 24-29, will be contacted directly by their point of purchase and are asked to hold onto their tickets as their tickets will be honored for the December 1-6 performances. Ticket holders for performances from March 31-April 5, will be contacted directly by their point of purchase to outline their options, which may include rescheduling, crediting toward a future event, donating the value of their tickets or receiving a refund.

However, during this time the box office is at minimum staffing and facilitating ticketing requests will take additional time due to the volume of events affected.

Anyone with specific ticketing questions can email their inquiries to info@hennepintheatretrust.org.

The Trust will continue to adapt its programming schedule per State of Minnesota recommendations and guidelines for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew. The Trust also thanks the community for their patience and continued support as we navigate the widespread suspension of live events during this time. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the theatre to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage.

Additional updates will be provided on the Hennepin Theatre Trust website at: HennepinTheatreTrust.org/updates





