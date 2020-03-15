Mixed Blood Theatre Closes INTERSTATE

Mixed Blood Theatre has ended its run of Interstate in response to concerns over COVID-19.

Interstate, the Queer Asian American pop-rock musical about two trans people at different stages of their journeys, navigating love, family, masculinity, and finding community in the era of social media, was originally scheduled to run March 6, 2020 - March 29, 2020.

Mixed Blood Theatre has been closely monitoring the CDC and local government's recommendations regarding COVID-19. While we have taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our cast, crew, staff, and audience, recent news of the proposed domestic travel ban has forced our hand. Much of the Interstate company, playwrights, musicians, actors, designers and director reside around the country and Mixed Blood wants to ensure that those members are able to return to their communities.

The company can convert the guaranteed admission cost to a gift certificate, a donation, apply it towards a membership, or refund you in full. Please email Tim Komatsu, Audience Engagement Manager, at tim@mixedblood.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You