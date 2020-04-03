Merrill Arts Center Cancels Performances of CYRANO DE BERGERAC and MATILDA

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent stay at home order, Merrill Arts Center has decided to cancel performances of CYRANO DE BERGERAC and MATILDA.

Read the full statement below:

As soon as we are able to gather again, and we hope that's soon, we will reunite with an announcement of auditions for the 2020-2021 Season.



If you have purchased tickets to CYRANO DE BERGERAC or MATILDA, you may:

Donate your tickets to support Merrill Arts Center during this unprecedented time. If we do not hear from you, we will convert your tickets to a donation with our gratitude.

If you prefer, you may request that we convert your tickets to vouchers good for a future production by replying to this email.

You may request a refund by replying to this email, and we will mail you a refund check.

For information regarding classes at MAC or public performances for affiliate organizations please contact MAC partners directly:

Julie Sweet Piano Studio - sweet.julie5@gmail.com

Midwest Vocal Academy - https://www.midwestvocalacademy.net/

Del Monico Dance - https://delmonicodance.com/

East Metro Symphony Orchestra - https://emsorch.org/

Artists of Woodbury - https://artistsofwoodburymn.org/

As you can imagine, there are many moving parts at the arts center, and things are likely to change as the CDC and the MN Department of Health issue new recommendations. Please visit https://merrillartscenter.org for the latest news regarding activities at MAC. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to write me directly by replying to this email.



Thank you for your patience as we work through this process.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You