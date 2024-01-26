Photos: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens Tonight At The NorShor

Ken Ludwig's snappy adaptation of one of the most popular mysteries of all time, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, opens at the NorShor Theatre on Friday, January 26th and closes Sunday, February 11th. See photos of the production.

Duluth Playhouse has added two performances to the run, making this highly-anticipated production the third show of the 2023-2024 season to be extended and the highest-selling play in the theatre’s history.

“Like so many, I love a good mystery. So spending time with Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot (the smartest guy in any room) and the colorful passengers aboard the Orient Express is a whole lot of fun,” says Julie Ahasay, the director of Murder on the Orient Express. “Ken Ludwig’s adaptation is a deft blend of mystery, romance, drama and comedy and these actors are bringing to life some of the most iconic characters in Christie’s world. And the designers have created a stunning world for them to perform in: an exotic restaurant, a blizzard, a train station and the famous Orient Express itself. It’s a feast!"

Mike Pederson stars as the world-famous detective Hercule Poirot, who embarks on a transcontinental voyage aboard the extravagant Orient Express. Just after midnight, a snowstorm stops the train in its tracks, and a passenger is discovered murdered in his locked compartment. Poirot is called upon to solve the greatest case of his career, interviewing the unlikely assembly of eccentric suspects, among them a colonel, a princess, and a countess. As the plot thickens, the detective uncovers a complex web of secrets, taking the audience on a wildly glamorous crime-solving ride. Ken Ludwig, celebrated for his fast-paced comedies and witty adaptations, infuses Christie’s chic and gripping murder mystery with a fresh perspective that will keep both seasoned fans and newcomers on the edge of their seats.

The completely local cast of audience favorites includes Ellie Martin as Princess Dragomiroff, Christa Schulz as Helen Hubbard, Sarah Blossom as Countess Andrenyi, Michael Kraklio as Monsieur Bouc, Rylee Kuberra as Mary Debenham, Eric Elefson as Colonel Arbuthnot, Shinedala Berg as MacQueen, Kendra Carlson as Greta Ohlsson, Antony Ferguson as Michel, and Joe Meichsner as Samuel Ratchett.

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express promises to be an exhilarating suspense thriller, a side-splitting comedy, and a perplexing mystery—all woven into a single theatrical experience.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit: Click Here