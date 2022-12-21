LES MISERABLES in Minneapolis Return Generates More Than $10 Million in Local Economic Impact

Hennepin Theatre Trust closed the year with a revolutionary success by presenting the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon Les Misérables, which brought more than 38,000 patrons to the historic Hennepin Theatre District and generated a local economic impact of more than $10 million in its two-week run, from Dec. 6-18, 2022. The two-week holiday run of Les Misérables starred Minnesotan Christine Heesun Hwang.

"Hennepin Theatre Trust was thrilled to bring Les Misérables back to Minneapolis this holiday season, which not only brought 38,000 theatregoers to the heart of downtown, but also generated an economic impact of more than $10 million," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "This holiday season, Hennepin Theatre Trust's gift to Minnesota remains the presentation of world-class performing arts productions like Les Misérables. We are proud to continue our tradition of bringing the best of Broadway to the Hennepin Theatre District, while playing a role in the reactivation of downtown Minneapolis."

The economic impact of the two-week engagement of Les Misérables is based on analysis by The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry. This impact is generated by tourism dollars spent at hotels, local restaurants, parking and more. Additionally, a large stage production such as Les Misérables, employs nearly 100 local stagehands, local musicians, hair and wardrobe professionals, and merchandise sellers.

This production of Les Misérables was particularly special, as Minnesotan Christine Heesun Hwang starred in the leading role of Eponine, the headstrong and street-smart French revolutionary. Hwang is a 2017 graduate of Minnetonka High School and an alumna of Hennepin Theatre Trust's Spotlight Education program. Spotlight Education, Hennepin Theatre Trust's flagship theater education program, works with more than 8,000 students in about 100 high schools across Minnesota every year.

"Arts education changes lives, and we are proud of every single one of our Spotlight Education alumni," said Nerenhausen. "Not all Spotlight students will grow up to grace the Broadway stage, but they each gain a distinct skillset that will benefit them for years to come. In truly magical cases, like Christine's, Broadway dreams do come true, and we could not be more thrilled."

"Through Spotlight Education, I learned to be open minded, to challenge myself and to be actively thinking about whatever I was studying and whatever I was a part of. The program helped formulate how I try to conduct myself in the professional world today," said Hwang. "Spotlight Education ultimately led me to be the person I am today. I don't think twice about the choice to be in this incredibly rewarding profession."