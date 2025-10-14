JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR To Play The Ordway Center In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present Jesus Christ Superstar from December 9–28 as part of its 40th anniversary season. The Olivier Award-winning revival will feature the 24-member alumni cast from the musical’s recent national tour.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the original concept album, the production originated at London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and is directed by Timothy Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie. The revival won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and has since been acclaimed for its concert-style staging and modern sensibility, bridging rock and theatre audiences alike.

Featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar explores the final weeks of Jesus’ life through the perspective of Judas Iscariot. The score includes such classics as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

Cast and Creative Team

The production will star Jack Hopewell as Jesus, Elvie Ellis as Judas, Faith Jones as Mary, Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas, Ethan Hardy Benson as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Rounding out the ensemble are Wesley J. Barnes, Joshua Bess, Kalei Cotecson, Jaylon C. Crump, Lydia Ruth Dawson, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Josh Jordan, Cameron Kuhn, Tommy McDowell, Hosea Mundi, Caroline Perry, SandyRedd, Icis Hammond, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck, and Cooper Stanton.

The creative team includes director Timothy Sheader, choreographer Drew McOnie, costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and sound design by Keith Caggiano.

“The Ordway is honored to host Jesus Christ Superstar as part of our 40th anniversary season,” said Chris Harrington, Ordway President and CEO. “This timeless rock opera offers a fitting celebration of both our milestone year and our new sound and lighting systems, which audiences will experience in full force this December.”

Ticket Information

Tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar are on sale now and can be purchased at Ordway.org or by contacting the ticket office at 651-224-4222.