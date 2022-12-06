Interview: Sarah Santee of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FIND YOUR HERO at Xcel Energy Center
This production runs December 8th through the 11th
Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul, playing eight fun-filled performances from December 8-11, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center.
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take you on an adventure filled with tales and heroism from your favorite Disney stories. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen heart of TeFiti. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom with their hilarious snowman Olaf. Dive "Under The Sea" and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. Relive a "Tale as Old as Time" when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast's enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to "Be Our Guest."
Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!
We chat with Rochester, Minnesota native Sarah Santee who is in this produciton.
What is the best and worst thing about living
on the road?
Best is traveling to a new city every week. Worst part is
the long travel days.
While on tour, what is your favorite thing to
do during your free time?
Find unique spots, go to brunch, shop, and just frolic
around.
How do you keep fit?
By staying active off the ice and eating healthy.
What are your tips for frequent travelers?
Always check all of your options before spending a lot
of money on tour attractions. There are usually free
and more unique options to see all of the sites
What item(s) can't you live without on the
road?
My personal blanket
What have you learned by being on the road?
There's a never-ending amount of things to explore and learn
Thank you Sarah for your time! We look foward to having you back in Minnesota!
For more ticket and show information, click the link
Photo courtesy of Sarah Santee
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Jared Fessler
Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.
F... (read more about this author)
December 6, 2022
Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul, playing eight fun-filled performances from December 8-11, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center.
Interview: Greyson Chance of GREYSON CHANCE PALLADIUM TOUR W/ DYNAMYTE at Skyway Theatre
December 5, 2022
'At his core, Greyson Chance is a performer. As a touring artist for over 11 years, Chance's ability to capture his audience, and to bring them into his artistic world is apparent. His live show is dynamic, catapulting into energetic highs, and cascading down to more tender moments when he sits at the piano. His latest EP Trophies equally shows the artist's range, and how he is much more than just a pop singer. Chance's show retains a moment for every individual, regardless of their identity or creed. It is a must see, no matter the night, and no matter the venue.'
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
December 4, 2022
What did our critic think of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts?
Review: Talmi Entertainment's NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET at Orpheum Theater
December 2, 2022
What did our critic think of NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET PRESENTED BY TALMI ENTERTAINMENT at Orpheum Theater?
Interview: Anna Trafimova of NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET PRESENTED BY TALMI ENTERTAINMENT at Orpheum Theatre
December 1, 2022
This Christmas bring the whole family back to a simpler time with Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet! The internationally acclaimed Christmas tradition is LIVE in theaters for the 30th Anniversary tour. Gather friends and family to re-live your fondest childhood dreams, overflowing with larger-than-life puppets, breath-taking acrobatics and dazzling costumes. Experience the exquisite artistry and magic of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet at nutcracker.com.