Interview: Sarah Santee of DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS FIND YOUR HERO at Xcel Energy Center

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns to St. Paul with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into St. Paul, playing eight fun-filled performances from December 8-11, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take you on an adventure filled with tales and heroism from your favorite Disney stories. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen heart of TeFiti. Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom with their hilarious snowman Olaf. Dive "Under The Sea" and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. Relive a "Tale as Old as Time" when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast's enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to "Be Our Guest."

Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever!

We chat with Rochester, Minnesota native Sarah Santee who is in this produciton.

What is the best and worst thing about living

on the road?

Best is traveling to a new city every week. Worst part is

the long travel days.

While on tour, what is your favorite thing to

do during your free time?

Find unique spots, go to brunch, shop, and just frolic

around.

How do you keep fit?

By staying active off the ice and eating healthy.

What are your tips for frequent travelers?

Always check all of your options before spending a lot

of money on tour attractions. There are usually free

and more unique options to see all of the sites

What item(s) can't you live without on the

road?

My personal blanket

What have you learned by being on the road?

There's a never-ending amount of things to explore and learn

Thank you Sarah for your time! We look foward to having you back in Minnesota!

Photo courtesy of Sarah Santee