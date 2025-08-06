Interview: Rick Dildine of TREASURE ISLAND at Children's Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Treasure Island will be playing at the Children's Theatre Company from September 9 to October 19, 2025. We spoke with Artistic Director Rick Dildine about the production and his connection to Minnesota.

What does it mean to you to be the Artistic Director and making your directorial debut for CTC’s Treasure Island?

I knew fairly early on this show would be my directorial debut because it has everything I love about storytelling: adventure, danger, high stakes, live music, transformation, and big emotions. As Artistic Director, my role is about vision—curating stories that matter, building teams, and creating an environment where bold, beautiful theater for young audiences can thrive. Stepping into the director’s chair for Treasure Island has allowed me to roll up my sleeves and be in the rehearsal room every day, shaping the piece moment by moment with an extraordinary ensemble. It’s been a privilege to lead from both the balcony and the trenches—to imagine the big picture while also sweating the small, specific details that bring it to life.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

There’s a moment when the company transforms into the stage into the boat at sea—waves, wind, sunrise and sunset—all through movement and sound. It’s pure stage magic, created entirely by human bodies and voices. Every time I see it, I’m reminded why I love theater: the power of imagination to turn almost nothing into a fully alive, tangible world.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope they leave feeling braver and more curious—especially our young audiences. I want them to see that adventure doesn’t just live inside screens or video games, but in the real, unpredictable world around them. And for the adults, I hope it’s a reminder that kids are looking to us for guidance. We have the power—and responsibility—to model courage, empathy, and integrity. Jim’s journey is about becoming the kind of person you choose to be, and that’s a message that matters at any age.

What are your favorite local spots?

I love the Walker Art Center Sculpture Garden—it’s such a great space to slow down and take in art in an unexpected way. For food, my North Loop neighborhood is packed with great restaurants, and I’m a big fan of Young Joni for its incredible pizza and warm, buzzing atmosphere. When I need a quiet moment, I like walking along the Mississippi River—it’s beautiful in every season and reminds me how lucky we are to have nature right in the heart of the city.

Thank you Rick for your time, for more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.