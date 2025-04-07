Interview: MaryRose Brendel of MEAN GIRLS at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mean Girls National Tour is coming to the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota, from April 8 through April 13, 2025. We chat with MaryRose Brendel, who plays Karen in this production, about her role, the show, and what she's looking forward to in Minnesota!

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production of Mean Girls?

My favorite part of working on this production of Mean Girls is the people. Being on this tour for almost two years now, this company has become like a family to me. There’s something so special about a bunch of people coming together and having their first national tour together, it creates friends for life.

What do you enjoy most about your role in Mean Girls? What is your favorite musical number?

There are two things I love most about playing Karen. One, I love her costumes. From the fabulous purses to the stunning shoes, getting into costume every night feels so special. The second thing I love about playing Karen is the happy head space she lives in. She moves through the world with ease and joy, and it rubs off on me! My favorite number every night is “Sexy” when she gets to look hot, sing about feminism and dance with the female ensemble.

What is your favorite moment in Mean Girls?

One of my favorite moments in Mean Girls is when the plastics first enter the stage. It’s a very grand entrance and the audience reaction is always so exciting. It gets us pumped to do the show.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production of Mean Girls?

I hope that the audience, particularly our younger audience members, can take away from the central message of the show. Janis and Damian say to the audience at the end of the show – even the people you don’t like are still people too. Everyone deserves respect!

Any places you're hoping to check out while you're in Minnesota?

I’m excited to check out some local coffee shops and shopping. My castmate and I have a tradition of trying to go to the zoo in most cities, so we will hopefully be checking out the Como Park Zoo!

Thank Maryrose for your time! We look forward to having you here. For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link below.

