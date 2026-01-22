Duluth Playhouse Underground to Stage WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT This Winter

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audiences are invited to see what happens with no rehearsal, no director, a different actor each night and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on the stage. Duluth Playhouse Underground presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit, a bold, surprising, and deeply human play, running February 19 - March 1 at the NorShor Theatre.

This unpredictable, daring theatrical experience was conceived when Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour was barred from leaving Iran after refusing compulsory military service. Unable to travel, he sent his play into the world as a “message in a bottle,” creating a piece that explores power, censorship, and the nature of storytelling

Since its 2011 premiere, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has become a global phenomenon. The play has been translated into more than 30 languages and performed over 3,000 times worldwide. Each performance is entirely unique, with the actor discovering the script for the first time alongside the audience. Notable performers have included John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Michael Sheen, and Dominic West.

This winter, Twin Ports theatre lovers can witness local favorites bravely navigate this journey into the unknown. Performers include Christine Winkler Johnson, John Pokrzywinski, Cheryl Ann Skafte, Aaron J. Dumalag, Robert Lee, Jennie Ross, Kayla Schiltgen, and Sean Ryan Naughton.