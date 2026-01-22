Photos: Children’s Theatre Company Presents GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for Children’s Theatre Company’s upcoming production of GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE!, a bilingual musical adaptation of P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book Go, Dog, Go!.

The production will run January 20 through February 22, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage in Minneapolis, with opening night scheduled for Friday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz, GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE! features music by Michael Koerner, arrangements by Robertson Witmer, and Spanish translations by Ana Maria Campoy. Lyrics for the song “Do You Like My Hat?” are by Koerner. The production is directed by Juliette Carrillo, with choreography by Erin Leigh Crites and music direction by Victor Zupanc.

“Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve! is nothing but fun and delight,” said Carrillo. “We’re working on creating a production that is full of surprises and big laughs. I’m so excited for this show!”

The production brings Eastman’s world to the stage through movement-based staging, featuring roller-skating, bike-riding, and scooter-riding dogs. Characters play baseball, wear colorful hats, swim underwater, drive race cars, attend fiestas en los árboles, and speak in both English and Spanish throughout the performance.

The cast includes Kimberly Richardson as MC Dog, Cooper Lajeunesse as Blue Dog, Zachary David Hodgkins as Red Dog, Anna M. Schloerb, a member of the CTC Acting Cohort, as Yellow Dog, Julia Diaz, also a member of the CTC Acting Cohort, as Green Dog, and Eric Samuel Romero as Hattie/Spotted Dog. Understudies include Becca Claire Hart as MC Dog and Yellow Dog, Keegan Robinson as Blue Dog and Hattie/Spotted Dog, and CTC Acting Company member Janely Rodriguez as Red Dog and Green Dog. Live onstage music will be performed by Victor Zupanc and Joe Cruz.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Ryung Clement, costume designer Danielle Nieves, lighting designer Paul Whitaker, sound designer Jaime Lupercio, assistant director Matthew Lytle, assistant lighting designer Samantha Brown, stage manager Jenny R. Friend, assistant stage manager Kenji Shoemaker, and stage management fellow Ashley Pupo.

GO, DOG. GO! • VE PERRO ¡VE! will run January 20 through February 22, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage at Children’s Theatre Company. The production is best enjoyed by younger audiences. Tickets start at $20 and are available at childrenstheatre.org/dog or by calling 612-874-0400.

Photo Credit: Kaitlin Randolph



Eric Samuel Romero, Anna M. Schloerb, Kimberly Richardson, Zachary David Hodgkins, Julia Diaz, and Cooper Lajeunesse

Zachary David Hodgkins, Anna M. Schloerb, Julia Diaz, and Cooper Lajeunesse

Eric Samuel Romero, Anna M. Schloerb, Julia Diaz, Cooper Lajeunesse, Kimberly Richardson, and Zachary David Hodgkins

Zachary David Hodgkins and Cooper Lajeunesse

Eric Samuel Romero and Kimberly Richardson

Cooper Lajeunesse, Anna M. Schloerb, Julia Diaz, and Zachary David Hodgkins

Kimberly Richardson

Cooper Lajeunesse, Anna M. Schloerb, Zachary David Hodgkins, and Julia Diaz

Kimberly Richardson

Julia Diaz, Cooper Lajeunesse, Anna M. Schloerb, and Zachary David Hodgkins

Anna M. Schloerb and Cooper Lajeunesse

Kimberly Richardson and Eric Samuel Romero

Kimberly Richardson, Zachary David Hodgkins, Eric Samuel Romero, Julia Diaz, and Cooper Lajeunesse

Eric Samuel Romero

Kimberly Richardson, Julia Diaz, Zachary David Hodgkins, and Cooper Lajeunesse