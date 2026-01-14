Interview: Vienna Flurry of CELTIC THRONE II - PSALTER OF IRELAND at State Theatre Minneapolis

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vienna Flurry has grown up onstage, and that history shows in her work with Celtic Throne II – Psalter of Ireland. The production blends Irish dance, live music, theater, and cinematic storytelling to explore the legend of Ollav Fola, the ancient Irish sage charged with preserving the legacy of one of the great kings of the British Isles.

What makes the show especially meaningful for Vienna is how personal it is. Much of the cast is made up of family—siblings and cousins who have danced together since they were young—creating a rare sense of trust and connection that carries into every performance. Celtic Throne itself has been a family project from the start, first premiering in 2020 and continuing to grow with this second production.

In Celtic Throne II, Vienna performs as both a dancer and a vocalist, bringing together two lifelong passions. One of her most powerful moments comes at the end of the show, when she sings “Vision on the Horizon,” a song she is performing on tour for the first time. The piece is emotional and dramatic, and for Vienna, it’s about sharing that feeling with the audience and drawing them into the heart of the story.

As the show travels to new cities, Vienna hopes audiences leave feeling energized and uplifted. Celtic Throne II – Psalter of Ireland isn’t just about telling history—it’s about creating an experience that’s alive, heartfelt, and impossible not to feel.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of Celtic Throne II?

One of my favorite parts of Celtic Throne is the family aspect. Nearly everyone in the cast is related to someone else—siblings and/or cousins. About 90% of the main troupe has been dancing together since we were kids, so we know each other extremely well. ? The entire show has truly been a family project from the beginning: our first production debuted in 2020, and our second show premiered in January of last year.

Beyond that, I love that I get to both dance and sing in the show, which has been a dream of mine since I was little. On top of that, my brother and I had the opportunity to choreograph it together, which made the experience even more special.

Is there a particular scene or moment in the show that feels especially meaningful to you?

One of my favorite moments is right at the end of the show, when I sing the song “Vision on the Horizon.” This is my first time singing this song on tour, and it’s an emotional, dramatic piece with a powerful message. I feel a lot of emotion while performing it, and my goal is to make the audience feel what I’m feeling.

What do you hope audiences take away after seeing the show?

Our goal is for audiences to leave with more energy, joy, and excitement than when they arrived. We have so much fun performing and telling this fascinating story, and we want the audience to be fully engaged and loving every moment.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out while here?

This is my first time in Minnesota! Unfortunately, we don’t have much time to sightsee due to our busy tour schedule, and many of the performers are also keeping up with school while on the road. That said, we’re loving it so far!

Thank you Vienna for your time, we look forward to having you here.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.