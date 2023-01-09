Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy Club

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This will be February 24th and February 25th

Jan. 09, 2023  
Photo by Mindy Tucker

Kate Willett is a New York-based comedian who has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHENCOLBERT and has a stand-up special on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. She co-hosts the popular political podcast REPLY GUYS, the first female-hosted leftist political podcast. Some of her other TV credits include Comedy Central's CC STAND-UP FEATURING (her second appearance premiered in December 2021), Comedy Central's JIM JEFFERIES SHOW as a guest correspondent, and Viceland's FLOPHOUSE. Her appearance on Comedy Central's THIS IS NOT HAPPENING which was on Splitsider's list of "2016's Best Late Night Standup Sets." She has appeared at Bumbershoot, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, High Plains, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown, SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull and many other festivals. In addition to headlining around the nation, she has performed in England, Scotland, Australia, and Canada. Kate's audio memoir DIRTBAG ANTHROPOLOGY which she penned and voiced, was released by Audible Plus earlier this year and has been a successful title for the platform. Her writing has also been featured in ELLE magazine and Cosmo UK.

We chat with Kate about her upcoming comedy show in Saint Paul.

What inspired you to pursue comedy?

I always loved stand up comedy growing up, and I didn't realize until I was in my 20's it was something you could just DO. I went to an open mic in a laundromat in San Francisco and ended up going onstage. I had a great time, and started performing almost every night. I got some great opportunities early in my career like touring with Margaret Cho, who has always been an inspiration to me, and it really made me realize what I love about comedy: as long as you can make it funny, you can be yourself an write about what's important to you.

Who are your influences and inspirations?

Luckily I started comedy at a time of a real renaissance for funny women: Ali Wong, Maria Bamford, Margaret of course, Jackie Kashian, Laurie Kilmartin, Gina Yashere, so many more.

What do you hope anyone attending your show takes away from it?

Well the number one hope is always to make people laugh. It's stand up after all! But I think as a side benefit it's fun to be in a room where there's feminists, queers, sports dudes, idk art beard guys. My shows are very pro LGBT pro woman but straight men always end up telling me they had a great time too.

Have you been to Saint Paul or Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you're hoping to check out?

I have been to Minneapolis a few times! I know this is masochistic but I love it in the winter. It's fun to play in the snow. I'm a big fan of plant based food so I'll probably go back to Hard Times.

Thank you Kate for your time! We look forward to having you!

For more ticket and information, please click the ticket link button below.




From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


January 9, 2023

