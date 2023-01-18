Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv Theater

Photo by Alvan Washington

BIPOC Improv Jam at HUGE Improv Theater is to bring together Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color who may or may not know about improv to learn more about it and build community with each other. The jam is for all ages, free of charge, and there is absolutely no experience required.

We chat with Diversity and Inclusion Director at HUGE Improv Theater -John Gebretatose about the BIPOC Improve Jam event.

What was the inspiration to have this event?

The monthly BIPOC Jam grew out of a need for people of color to play freely. We at HUGE Theater know that improv is an art form created in the moment and doesn't rely on a script. In this spirit, we ensure that the identities and experiences of all of our performers and students are respected and included in our work.



Why is BIPOC improv important for the Twin Cities community?



The BIPOC improv jam at HUGE Theater in the Twin Cities is important because it provides a safe and inclusive space for performers and students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. The jam is especially significant in the Twin Cities, knowing how racism affects many BIPOC in their day-to-day lives. The jam allows BIPOC individuals to express themselves and share their experiences through improv. Additionally, the jam helps to promote diversity and representation in the theater community, and it aligns with HUGE Theater's mission to respect and include all identities in its work. Also, the BIPOC improv jam is the longest-running affinity jam we have at HUGE, it has been going since 2016, and it continues to be a blueprint for other affinity jams at HUGE Theater and theaters internationally.



What do you hope attendees take away from this event and this experience?

Headshots, a better idea of improv, and maybe some new friends!

What are your favorite local spots?

Cafe Racer is amazing. GO. THERE. NOW.

This event will take place on January 29th from 4-6 PM at HUGE Improv Theater.

This event will be in person. Please only attend if fully vaccinated. We'll engage at only a level that is comfortable for the people that attend, in regards to masks and distancing.

There will be complimentary headshots taken by Dena Denny who owns M&D Media

This is a closed event for BIPOC only. There will not be a performance, but, if you identify as BIPOC, you're welcome to just come to watch -- though we encourage you to join in on the fun! It's meant to be relaxed, playful, fun, and easy.

For more information, click the ticket link button below.

If you have any questions directly, please reach out to John directly at John@hugetheater.com.