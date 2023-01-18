Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv Theater

The event will be on January 29th

Jan. 18, 2023  
Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM at HUGE Improv Theater
Photo by Alvan Washington

BIPOC Improv Jam at HUGE Improv Theater is to bring together Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color who may or may not know about improv to learn more about it and build community with each other. The jam is for all ages, free of charge, and there is absolutely no experience required.

We chat with Diversity and Inclusion Director at HUGE Improv Theater -John Gebretatose about the BIPOC Improve Jam event.

What was the inspiration to have this event?

The monthly BIPOC Jam grew out of a need for people of color to play freely. We at HUGE Theater know that improv is an art form created in the moment and doesn't rely on a script. In this spirit, we ensure that the identities and experiences of all of our performers and students are respected and included in our work.

Why is BIPOC improv important for the Twin Cities community?

The BIPOC improv jam at HUGE Theater in the Twin Cities is important because it provides a safe and inclusive space for performers and students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color. The jam is especially significant in the Twin Cities, knowing how racism affects many BIPOC in their day-to-day lives. The jam allows BIPOC individuals to express themselves and share their experiences through improv. Additionally, the jam helps to promote diversity and representation in the theater community, and it aligns with HUGE Theater's mission to respect and include all identities in its work. Also, the BIPOC improv jam is the longest-running affinity jam we have at HUGE, it has been going since 2016, and it continues to be a blueprint for other affinity jams at HUGE Theater and theaters internationally.

What do you hope attendees take away from this event and this experience?

Headshots, a better idea of improv, and maybe some new friends!

What are your favorite local spots?

Cafe Racer is amazing. GO. THERE. NOW.

This event will take place on January 29th from 4-6 PM at HUGE Improv Theater.

This event will be in person. Please only attend if fully vaccinated. We'll engage at only a level that is comfortable for the people that attend, in regards to masks and distancing.

There will be complimentary headshots taken by Dena Denny who owns M&D Media

This is a closed event for BIPOC only. There will not be a performance, but, if you identify as BIPOC, you're welcome to just come to watch -- though we encourage you to join in on the fun! It's meant to be relaxed, playful, fun, and easy.

For more information, click the ticket link button below.

If you have any questions directly, please reach out to John directly at John@hugetheater.com.




Jonathan Biss To Perform U.S. Premiere Of Brett Deans Piano Concerto With The Saint Paul C Photo
Jonathan Biss To Perform U.S. Premiere Of Brett Dean's Piano Concerto With The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, February 10-12
Jonathan Biss returns to the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra for three performances on February 10-12, playing the U.S. premiere of Brett Dean's Piano Concerto Gneixendorfer Musik – Eine Winterreise (Gneixendorf Music–A Winter's Journey) under conductor Francesco Lecce-Chong.
SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre Photo
SINGING WITH THE STARS Announced At The NorShor Theatre
On March 3, 2023 Duluth Playhouse is inviting the community for a roaring good time of lighthearted competition in support of the Arts. This unforgettable night will feature a variety of local personalities living out their Broadway dreams on the NorShor stage.
COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present Original Musical SKOL! at The Southern Theater Photo
COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company to Present Original Musical SKOL! at The Southern Theater
Collide Theatrical Dance Company will present its first original musical, SKOL!  March 23-April 9, 2023 at The Southern Theater.
Guthrie Theater Presents Pearl Cleages BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Photo
Guthrie Theater Presents Pearl Cleage's BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
The Guthrie Theater today announced the cast and creative team for Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage, directed by Nicole A. Watson. Blues for an Alabama Sky will play January 28 – March 12, 2023, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

F... (read more about this author)


Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.Interview: QUINN TESSENTIAL of QUINN TESSENTIAL PRODUCTIONS at Forgotten Star Brewing Co.
January 18, 2023

Quinn Tessential Productions will be returning to Forgotten Star Brewing Company for monthly shows on the 3rd Wednesday of the month from January-May 2023.
Interview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM At Huge Improv TheaterInterview: John Gebretatose of BIPOC IMPROV JAM At Huge Improv Theater
January 18, 2023

BIPOC Improv Jam at HUGE Improv Theater is to bring together Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color who may or may not know about improv to learn more about it and build community with each other. The jam is for all ages, free of charge, and there is absolutely no experience required.
Interview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum TheaterInterview: Helene Britany of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theater
January 12, 2023

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum TheatreReview: HAIRSPRAY at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
January 11, 2023

What did our critic think of HAIRSPRAY at Orpheum Theatre? You can't stop the beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?
Interview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy ClubInterview: Kate Willet of SPECIAL EVENT: KATE WILLETT WITH DAVID TVEITE & LILY MEYER at Laugh Camp Comedy Club
January 9, 2023

Kate Willett is a New York-based comedian who has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHENCOLBERT and has a stand-up special on Netflix's THE COMEDY LINEUP. She co-hosts the popular political podcast REPLY GUYS, the first female-hosted leftist political podcast. Some of her other TV credits include Comedy Central's CC STAND-UP FEATURING (her second appearance premiered in December 2021), Comedy Central's JIM JEFFERIES SHOW as a guest correspondent, and Viceland's FLOPHOUSE. Her appearance on Comedy Central's THIS IS NOT HAPPENING which was on Splitsider's list of '2016's Best Late Night Standup Sets.' She has appeared at Bumbershoot, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, High Plains, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown, SF Sketchfest, Laughing Skull and many other festivals. In addition to headlining around the nation, she has performed in England, Scotland, Australia, and Canada. Kate's audio memoir DIRTBAG ANTHROPOLOGY which she penned and voiced, was released by Audible Plus earlier this year and has been a successful title for the platform. Her writing has also been featured in ELLE magazine and Cosmo UK.
share