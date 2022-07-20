Interview: Erin Schrader of MARIE ANTOINETTE at Emerging Professionals Ensemble

In David Adjmi's contemporary take on the young queen of France, Marie is a confection created by a society that values extravagance and artifice. But France's love affair with the royals sours as revolution brews, and for Marie, the political suddenly becomes very personal. From the light and breezy banter at the palace to the surging chants of "Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité!" in the streets, Marie Antoinette holds a mirror up to our contemporary society that might just be entertaining itself to death.

We chat with Erin Schrader who plays Marie Antoinette.

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It feels AMAZING! This is my first production since 2019. It feels like returning home after a long trip.

What inspired you to pursue performing?

Since I was a child I have loved entertaining people, and as I've matured I've come to love the role that storytelling has in creating and maintaining close communities. Theatre is a perfect combination of the two!

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

Marie is the most mature role I've ever had. Not only does she literally age throughout the show, her character goes through so many emotional and physical changes. She is an iconic figure but I think this role really portrays her as human.

What was your process for developing your character?

I watched every documentary about Marie Antoinette on YouTube just to understand the historical context of it all. Then I tried to forget it all because I've wanted this version of Marie to not be the Marie that society has chosen to remember. I've drawn a lot of inspiration from modern influencers and socialites because I think there's a connection between being young and being thrust into the spotlight. I've had to think about Marie throughout her entire life, how she would be as a wife and mother, and how it all contributes to her emotional and social collapse.

Do you have a favorite song in the show?

No, since it's a play. However, I listen to the song Queen by Perfume Genius every day before rehearsal to put myself in a proper headspace.

Did you face any challenges with your character or the production?

Marie is in every single scene, which has made figuring out breaks for water interesting! Since we open after Ride the Cyclone, it's been a challenge to rehearse exclusively in a studio space. It will make finally being on stage all the better!

How was working with the cast and the creative team?

With a name like Emerging Professionals Ensemble, you'd except almost everyone to be green in some form, but I have learned something new from EVERY single person I've had the honor of working with! I love seeing the creative team take a sentence or two of description, or sit in on a rehearsal, and then create the space or atmosphere to match. It's really cool!!

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

History is written by the winners, right? I want people to humanize Marie Antoinette. I want there to be a conversation around what it looks like to be a young person who is thrust into a position of public scrutiny and how that affects their perception of self: Something that I think many young people today relate to because of the visibility that comes with being on the internet. I also want the audience to enjoy a new retelling of a very popular story. Marie deserves so much more than how history remembers her!

What are your favorite local spots?

I just moved here in October of 2021 (specifically for EPE), so I don't know much! However, B. Resale is an awesome thrift store in Minneapolis, and I love walking around Lake Harriet and the surrounding park.

Thank you Erin for your time

Photo courtesy of EPE