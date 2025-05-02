Interview: Edwin McCain of 'I'LL BE' GREAT AMERICAN ROMANTIC at Dakota

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Edwin McCain, known for timeless hits like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More,” returns to Minneapolis for a special evening at the Dakota Jazz Club on Monday, May 5, 2025.

With more than thirty years of touring and songwriting under his belt, McCain marks a new chapter with Lucky—his first album of original material in 15 years. The project, produced by Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann, includes collaborations with Matt Ramsey of Old Dominion and Rebecca Lynn Howard, blending fresh sounds with the heartfelt lyricism fans have come to love. We caught up with Edwin to talk about his latest music, the upcoming show, and reconnecting with Minneapolis audiences.

What are you looking forward to performing at the Dakota?

It's spectacular—I love that place. Great energy. We performed there once before, and I’ve been looking forward to coming back. For this show, I’m especially excited to finally meet a friend I connected with on TikTok. He told me this incredible story: back in high school, he stole his parents’ car to meet a girl he had met online. Now, years later, they’re married—and they even used one of my songs at their wedding. They’ll be at the show, and it’s just such a wholesome, Midwestern love story. Minneapolis has always been a special city to me. It was one of the first places that felt truly spontaneous for us. We didn’t know anyone, and we ended up selling out First Avenue.

What are some of your top favorite songs that you will be performing at this concert?

I’ll Be’ has really been the magic carpet of our career. You can’t get any luckier than having a song like that—one that keeps connecting with people year after year. I’m filled with so much gratitude for it. Every time I perform it, I treat it like it’s the first time. What a gift that’s been. Over the years, different songs come and go, like ‘Take Me’ and ‘Obviously In Love,’ but ‘I’ll Be’ is the one that’s truly endured.

What do you hope anyone who listens to your music or sees you perform takes away from the experience?

I don’t really have expectations for what people take away from the songs. I’ve always felt that art isn’t truly complete until the audience brings their own interpretation to it. My hope is that whatever they hear, they find what they need in it. And in between the songs, I hope there’s laughter, a sense of community, and that folks walk away with a smile on their face.

Any places in Minneapolis you're hoping to check out while you're here?

I haven’t been to Paisley Park yet, but I’d love to. My guitar tech used to work with Rhonda, Prince’s bassist, so there’s a connection there. I’m a huge Prince fan—I’ve seen him play live hundreds of times. He was just on another level.

What can the audience expect from your concert at the Dakota?

We’ll be covering music from across all ten albums—pulling songs from the full catalog. It’s a full band show, so fans can expect the complete experience.

Anything else you'd like to share with our readers?

Our gratitude for being able to do this for 35 years—it’s not lost on me. After all the changes in the industry, I’m incredibly thankful to still be here, making music and connecting with people. It’s a gift I never take for granted.

Thank you Edwin for your time! We look forward to having you in Minneapolis at the Dakota!

