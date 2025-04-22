Interview: Colin Bracewell of SCHOOL'S OUT FOREVER at Varsity Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Colin Bracewell

Photo by Julia Gacek

Colin Bracewell, a local singer and musician, will be performing live at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on May 1, 2025.

We sat down with Colin to talk about his music, performing live, and even his love for theater and local spots!

Who are your biggest musical influences?

James Blake, Jeff Buckley, Harry Styles, Elton John, Carole King

What are you most looking forward to on your tour and your concert at the Varsity Theatre?

Seeing everyone's faces (especially during the new songs), we're playing almost 6 and a half new ones! Tours are special because we typically are playing in cities we've never been to before and when people come out saying "We've been waiting for you to come here!!" that's like such a big reason why I do this, to share the experience with them.

Do you have a favorite song to perform live?

All the new ones (shhhh) and Julia of course!

Do you have a favorite musical and a favorite song from a musical?

Newsies, "Santa Fe" or The Book of Mormon, "I Believe", Into the Woods "Agony", Waitress "She Used to Be Mine" (going back and forth from what I would love to perform and just great songs)

What do you hope audiences take away from your music and your live performances?

Whatever they want! Some people come to dance, others to cry, just come and have fun! There's some variety in my music so hopefully there's a little bit for everyone.

What are some of your favorite local spots?

Spyhouse in NE (you will find me here a lot), Berlin (great jazz/speak easy vibe), Electric Fetus, Mon Petit Cheri (amazing coffee shop w/ sandwiches in Stillwater, must try the Turkey BLT).

Thank you Colin for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

