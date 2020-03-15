Interact Will Remain Open; Announces Changes

Interact has announced that it will remain open for the time being. However, they have also announced some changes being implemented.

The following statement has been released:

Interact is aware of the growing unease as the outbreak and impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve and ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of the community we serve is our top priority. Interact is diligently monitoring the situation and following the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the World Health Organization for updates and news on the virus. Interact also continues to work with other reliable agencies for COVID-19 preparedness including Health Counseling Services, the Administration for Community Living, ANCOR, and MOHR Minnesota.

Our first priority is to protect the clients that we serve.

Effective immediately:

We are suspending all visitors until further notice.

All workshops have been postponed.

All volunteers/interns are on hold.

We are not accepting any food deliveries.

Annual meetings/intakes are postponed. Caseworkers, family, and friends should not come to Interact.

Tours with guests and/or potential clients are postponed.

All field trip opportunities have been suspended until further notice.

We are limiting person-to-person contact by encouraging waving as a greeting rather than high-fives and handshakes.

IF INTERACT LEARNS THAT A STAFF MEMBER OR CLIENT HAS BEEN EXPOSED, WHAT WILL HAPPEN?

Interact will remain open for business until any staff and/or client notifies Interact that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

If Interact learns that any Interact staff or client has been exposed and/or tests positive for COVID-19, Interact will close for a period of at least 14 days.

Interact will disinfect the entire building.

Interact is regularly cleaning & disinfecting surfaces, placing extra emphasis on high-touch surfaces like door handles, light switches, and restrooms.





