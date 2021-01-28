Hennepin Theatre Trust Partners With Minnesota Theaters to Present Jim Brickman's SHARE THE LOVE

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced it is working with theater organizations throughout Greater Minnesota in a unique collaboration that enables them to co-present livestreaming entertainment by world-class artists. Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will dazzle fans in February with Share the Love, LIVE! Virtually with his uplifting, family-friendly "Love By Request" concerts Valentine's Day weekend Friday, Feb. 12 to Sunday, 14, 2021. Brickman has donated more than $100,000 to the arts across the country this past holiday season by performing live virtual concerts. A portion of each ticket purchased will benefit each theater presenting the livestream concert.

Presenting live entertainment has been severely impacted due to the pandemic. This reality has had an oversized impact on the smallest theaters and presenters, who do the most to contribute to the cultural spirit if Minnesota. Joining together, we can better explore new ways of bringing people together for the excitement of shared experiences that audiences typically enjoy in the theater. "As theaters across the state remain dark, we've been looking for new ways to bring the excitement and joy of live entertainment to Minnesotans," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. By building a statewide network of co-presenters, theaters can better engage their audiences with programming and while generating additional revenue.

In the last few months, the Trust partnered with the Duluth Playhouse, Historic Holmes Theatre (Detroit Lakes) and Theatre L'Homme Dieu (Alexandria) to co-present Live From the West Side: Women of Broadway. "When we co-presented Women of Broadway in November and December, many of our season ticketholders responded enthusiastically and made an event out of the concerts," said Amy Stearns, executive director for the Historic Holmes Theatre. Stearns said that being able to present additional programming helps their theater survive during this period of social distancing and closures. "While we wait for theaters to reopen, we've united together to create a sense of community among our great Minnesota theaters and audiences. This collaboration supports live theater in every corner of the state. I'm so glad other theaters are getting involved and perhaps this can inspire some unexpected positive outcomes from the pandemic."

The Trust is partnering with Historic Holmes Theater again to co-present Jim Brickman's Share the Love, LIVE! Virtually along with Paramount Center for the Arts (St. Cloud) and University of North Dakota's Chester Fritz Auditorium (Grand Forks, ND).

Brickman will bring his live concert experience up close and personal with his "Love By Request" concerts filled with his own hit songs such as, "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine." He will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of love bring family and friends together to Share the Love. Fans can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the arts.

Show times:

Friday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6 and 9 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 14 at 6 and 9 p.m. CT

Tickets for Jim Brickman - Share The Love LIVE! Virtually are on sale now to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org. Proceeds from ticket sales sold by the Trust will continue its mission of creating positive change through its lineup of Broadway shows and concerts, educational programs and community collaborations.

Tickets for all show are $40 (early bird pricing through Jan. 31, 2021) and $50 beginning Feb. 1, 2021

Additional support provided by Maurices makes Greater Minnesota theater programming possible.

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 34 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories.

He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

His and star-studded vocal collaborations, have crossed genres to feature luminaries like, Lady Antebellum, Carly Simon, Michael W. Smith, Herb Alpert, Michael Bolton, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis, Kenny Loggins, John Oates, Martina McBride, Wayne Brady, Jane Krakowski, and countless country, Broadway, pop and jazz musicians. He's written three best-selling books, starred in five TV concert specials, and is in the 22nd season of hosting the popular syndicated radio show: "The Jim Brickman Show."

New in 2020, Brickman Bedtime Story podcast every Tuesday night can be seen on Facebook LIVE and heard on Pandora, Apple Spotify and iHeart podcasts. A true artist that lives and breathes the music he creates; Jim Brickman is thrilled to provide this groundbreaking LIVE virtual concert experience to fans of all ages.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.