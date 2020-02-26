Freshwater Theatre Presents Regional Premiere Of THE BUCKET LIST OF BOOZE CLUB

Freshwater Theatre presents The Bucket List of Booze Club, a regional premiere by Maureen Paraventi!

Collette's battle with cancer forces her to confront a lifetime's worth of regrets and face the fact that her smart, ambitious daughter Ree-Ree idolizes her "Aunt Jen" much more than herself. Jen is a successful lawyer who's been unsuccessful in love and is coming to the realization that she may be forever single. Lively grandmother Mary Ann has a much younger boyfriend, Eric, who inadvertently makes her feel old, while Amy is coping with classic "Sandwich generation" challenges: an empty nest, an ailing parent, and a dull, unsatisfying marriage.

This incredible script will have you laughing until the moment you're sobbing as a group of friends help one another navigate more than one kind of change of life in their 50s!

The show will be directed by Freshwater Theatre company member Rachel Flynn, fresh off her triumph with co-directing Size at the Minnesota Fringe.

Featuring: Wini Froelich as Collette | Jean Wolff as Jennifer | Lynda Dahl as Mary Ann | Julie Ann Nevill as Amy | Ashley Hovell as Ree-Ree | Mike Tober as Eric | Paul Somers as Barry

Stage management - Megen Ealain, set/props - Abbie Krohn, lights - Stephen Murray, sound - Alan Pagel, costumes - Meghan Kent.

Freshwater Theatre will also host a special, one night only event, honoring the wonders of friendship, with our Friends Pageant! Part cabaret, part celebration, this event is our answer to pageants that celebrate the superficial. Enter your ride or die into the pageant, and come tell a tale of why or how this person is the best friend you know. Tiaras and sashes will be provided for the friends being celebrated, and the crowd will vote by acclaim for best story of the night.

Reservations & info available at freshwatertheatre.com or call 612-816-8479.





