Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Minneapolis / St. Paul:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Community Theater Company
Best Costume Design
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Original/New Work
Best Play
Best Professional Theater Company
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Dylan Rugh - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 12%
Quinn Forrest Masterson - BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 11%
Alex Johnson - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 8%
Zach Schnitzer - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre 29%
Howard Held - THESE SHINING LIVES - Theatre in the Round 11%
Brian Cern - POPULATION 485 - The Phipps Center for the Arts 8%
Abi Lampert - ANNIE - Ashland Productions 15%
Sofia Salmela - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre Company 8%
Stacey Dolan - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 7%
Stacia Rice - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre 18%
Becca Hart - THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 11%
Sally Wingert - STINKERS - Jungle Theater 8%
Emily Nies, Dylan Rugh, & Jack Scharrer - CATS - Ashland Productions 16%
Meg Gronau - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 15%
Megan Kelly Hubbell - BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 11%
Ashland Productions 31%
Eagan Community Theatre 13%
Morris Park Players 12%
Meredith Arbuckle - CATS - Ashland Productions 22%
Meredith Arbuckle - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 11%
Jennifer Schultz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Morris Park Players 9%
Christopher Teipner - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 22%
Peter Brosius - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre Company 11%
Kyle Schwartz - ANNIE - Ashland Productions 8%
Sarah Rasmussen - THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 17%
James Ehlenz - ZELDA THE HERO OF FRINGE - Albino Squirrel Productions 15%
Collin Geraghty - POPULATION 485 - The Phipps Center for the Arts 13%
NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 15%
CATS - Ashland Productions 11%
42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 10%
THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 15%
ZELDA THE HERO OF FRINGE - Albino Squirrel Productions 14%
POPULATION 485 - The Phipps Center for the Arts 12%
Steve Dunlop - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Morris Park Players 13%
Renee Chizek - BIG FISH - St Matthew Community Theater 13%
Mike Baldassari - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 12%
NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 22%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Children’s Theatre Company 16%
BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 9%
Kim Bannwarth - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 26%
Jim Cox - BIG FISH - Eagan Community Theatre 14%
Andrew Cooke - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 8%
THE HOBBIT - Children’s Theatre Company 20%
ZELDA THE HERO OF FRINGE - Albino Squirrel Productions 13%
THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 9%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Yellow Tree Theatre 22%
METAMORPHOSES - Guthrie Theater 16%
THE WOLVES - Jungle Theater 10%
Guthrie Theater 16%
Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 16%
Children’s Theatre Company 16%
Jim Davis - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 25%
Shy Iverson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR - Ashland Productions 11%
Nayna Ramey - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 10%
Tom Prestin - NEWSIES - Ashland Productions 40%
Russ Haynes - MAMMA MIA! - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 14%
John Shivers - 42ND STREET - Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 10%
