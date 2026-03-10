VIENNA, VIENNA, VIENNA Comes to Six Points Theater

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vienna, Vienna, Vienna is a globetrotting dramedy following three generations of Jewish women who return to the Austrian capital their family once fled during the Nazi era. Set against Vienna’s storied cafés, opera houses, and cobblestone streets, what begins as a visit to accept a prestigious award soon evolves into a layered confrontation with family myths, exploring how families can face their secrets together and build happier futures.

The cast features Nancy Marvy as Gabriele, the family matriarch. Marvy most recently appeared at Six Points Theater in Torch Song and is best known for her turn as Rosa in the ABC sitcom Happy Days. Playing the role of Gabriele’s daughter, Elizabeth, is Laura Esping, who recently starred as Annie Wilkes in Misery at Yellow Tree Theatre, and portrayed Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Sisters in Law at Six Points Theater. In the role of Elizabeth’s daughter, Natasha, is Miriam Schwartz, returning to the Twin Cities after appearing at Portland Center Stage and Seattle Rep. This will be Miriam’s tenth production with Six Points Theater after playing the titular role in Becoming Dr. Ruth.

Carey Perloff served as Artistic Director of American Conservatory Theater from 1992 to 2018. Her playwriting credits include Vienna, Vienna, Vienna—a finalist for the Jewish Play Project—as well as If God Were Blue, Higher, and The Fit. Her recent directing work includes The Cherry Orchard at Marin Theatre and the upcoming Leopoldstadt at Writers Theatre in Chicago.