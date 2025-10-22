Complete Cast Set for MY FAIR LADY at Theater Latté Da

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Latté Da has revealed the complete cast for Lerner & Loewe's timeless classic My Fair Lady. During the holiday season, Theater Latté Da will delight audience members of all ages with Lerner & Loewe's beloved My Fair Lady, the first Lerner & Loewe musical to be presented in the company's 28-year history.

Artistic Director Justin Lucero will direct the classic work, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, lyrics by Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion. Abby Magalee will choreograph the production, with music direction by Latté Da Co-Founder, Denise Prosek. The complete casting for My Fair Lady includes Felix Aguilar Tomlinson (Johnny Skeeky, Journey On), Corissa Bussian (La Bohѐme, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Katie Bynum (Latté Da Debut), Anna Hashizume (Johnny Skeeky, La Bohѐme), Kiko Laureano (Latté Da Debut), Ryan Lee (A Christmas Carole Petersen), Norah Long (Johnny Skeeky), Tod Petersen (A Christmas Carole Petersen, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jon-Michael Reese (To Let Go and Fall, Man of La Mancha), Richard Rigmaiden (Latté Da Debut), France Roberts (The Color Purple), Keegan Robinson (Latté Da Debut), Adán Varela (Twelve Angry Men, Passion) and Lisa Vogel (Scotland, PA). Playing an intimate two-piano version of the score approved by Frederick Loewe himself will be Associate Music Director Joshua Burniece and Pianist Wesley Frye (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella).

When Professor Henry Higgins takes on the ambitious task of molding flower seller Eliza Doolittle into society's vision of refinement, she is swept into a world brimming with possibility and unexpected discoveries. Widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, My Fair Lady is guaranteed to capture hearts with its wit and charm, even as it reveals that asking someone to change the way they speak is asking them to surrender a piece of who they are.

"My Fair Lady has long dazzled audiences with its wit and romance, but at its core, it's a deeply resonant story about voice and identity and transformation. In our production, we're looking closely at what it truly means to ask someone to change the way they speak and what's lost in that transformation," states Lucero, the production's director. "Voice is more than sound; it's selfhood. When someone is asked-or forced-to reshape their voice, they're also being asked to surrender a piece of themselves. Our approach honors that complexity, holding space for the beauty of transformation while questioning the cost." This thought-provoking, endlessly entertaining classic is a perfect theatrical gift for all ages, carried along on a timeless score featuring such songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "On the Street Where You Live."

The design team for My Fair Lady includes scenic designer Eli Sherlock, Costume Designer Amber Brown, lighting designer Shannon Elliot, sound designer Kevin Springer, props designer Madelaine Foster, and wig and hair designers Emma Gustafson and Priscilla Bruce. Gillian Constable is dialect coach. Joelle Coutu is stage manager, and Grace Happe and Austin Schoenfelder are assistant stage managers.

The 2025/26 season opened October 8, 2025 with the original concert offering Journey On: A 100th Show Cabaret Celebration, marking the organization's 100th production and the launch of a milestone year that will also bring the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Ritz Theater in Spring 2026 and the successful completion of the ambitious NEXT 25x25 initiative to support the development of 25 new musicals over a five-year period. The season continues in February with a bold new wintertime production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, led by Artistic Director Justin Lucero, followed by the local premiere of the hilariously irreverent Broadway hit Gutenberg! The Musical!, the Latté Da-commissioned World Premiere of My Ántonia, adapted from the beloved Willa Cather novel, and the return of the annual NEXT Festival, dedicated to the development of new musicals and plays with music.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

MUSICIANS

Joshua Burniece - Piano

Wesley Frye - Piano

CREATIVE TEAM

Justin Lucero - Director

Denise Prosek - Music Director

Abby Magalee - Choreographer

Eli Sherlock - Scenic Designer

Amber Brown - Costume Designer

Shannon Elliott - Lighting Designer

Kevin Springer - Sound Designer

Madelaine Foster - Props Designer & Supervisor

Priscilla Bruce - Co-Wigs, Hair & Makeup Designer

Emma Gustafson - Co-Wigs, Hair & Makeup Designer

Gillian Constable - Dialect Coach

Joelle Coutu - Stage Manager

Grace Happe - Assistant Stage Manager

Austin Schoenfelder - Assistant Stage Manager

Joshua Burniece - Associate Music Director

Caroline Amaral Zaltron - Costume Design Assistant

KEY DATES (complete list at www.latteda.org)

Previews - November 12-14, 7:30 PM

Opening Night - November 15, 7:30 PM

Open Captioned - December 12-14

American Sign Language & Audio Described - December 4, 7:30 PM

POST-SHOW TALKBACKS

Thursday, 7:30 PM (November 20, December 4 & 11)

Sunday, 2:00 PM (November 16, 23 & 30)